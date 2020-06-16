Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Adorable Kids Ryan, Riley, & Canon Cuddle Close In Sweet New Instagram Snap

Steph and Ayesha Curry’s three kids are about as cute as they come. Their mom shared a photo of the siblings all rocking their curly hair free and natural, and fans are loving it.

Ayesha Curry‘s Instagram account can always be counted on for some of the most heartwarming pics on anyone’s social media, thanks to her three precious children with husband and NBA superstar Steph Curry, 32. On June 16, the stunning cookbook author shared a photo of her daughters Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 23 months having a touching moment as siblings. Riley held her little brother protectively, as she went in to give him a sweet kiss on the cheek. However, little Canon showed that he can throw some side eye in the photo, where all three kids wore their natural curly hair free flowing.

Riley had her cheek touching the side of Canon’s face, and Steph’s mini-me was actually giving a little bit of side eye to someone off camera. Ryan looked on and made a kissing motion with her mouth towards her little brother. Even Ayesha noticed Canon’s mood in her caption, as she wrote, “Love, grace, and side eye forever,” adding “Our whole world @stephencurry30.”

This is one of the first times that all three of the Curry kids have had their naturally curly hair flowing freely. Both Riley and Ryan love wearing braids or pulling their hair up in topknots or pony tails. Even Canon has rocked braids, though his hair is nowhere near as long as his sisters.

Fans absolutely loved seeing the Curry children’s gorgeous curly locks. User @kkrumpy wrote in the comments, “Their hair is stunning,” while @omar_childs gushed, “Their hair. BEAUTIFUL!! I’m definitely growing mine out now.” @celebratechildhood cheered, “Hair like mine! LOVE to see it!” while @br3nika told Ayesha, “Love the kids’ natural hair.”

Ayesha and Steph have been attending several Black Lives Matter protests in the San Francisco Bay area and even brought Riley along to take part. In a June 6 video which the 31-year-old mom shared to her Instagram, Ayesha showed throngs of chanting people walking past during a march in Palo Alto CA. Riley could be heard asking in awe, “How many people are there?” as Ayesha told her, “A lot baby, it’s beautiful.”

Ayesha wrote in the caption, “Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton showed TF up today. Here are 3 mins of peaceful protestors. I had to step off to the side during our route to record this and share. This isn’t even half of the crowd that showed up. We marched over 6.5 miles. Just incredible. Thank you beautiful people. #wearethecure #blacklivesmatter.”

In a set of emotional photos on June 7, Ayesha carried Riley via piggy back while Steph walked along beside them, holding his daughter’s hand. They wore protective face masks since they were amongst a marching crowd. Ayesha captioned the pics, “The kids are watching, listening and learning. What will you have them retain? Let’s get it right for them so they don’t have to for their children.”