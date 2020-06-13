Ayesha Curry’s Daughters Riley, 7, & Ryan, 4, Bond During Playdate — Sweet Pic

Ayesha Curry shared the most adorable snap of her daughters! The proud mom captured the pair hugging each other and holding one another ‘accountable’.

Ayesha Curry just posted the cutest photo! Her adorable kids Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4, shared a sweet embrace while hanging out together by a lake, and it’s clear there’s SO much love in the Curry fam. “Always holding each other accountable. Sisters,” the proud mom captioned the June 12 pic, with a black heart and heart eye emojis. Riley wore a protective face mask along with a white tee, black jacket and denim shorts with a cute rainbow patch near the hem, as she brought her baby sis in for a hug.

Little Ryan looked equally adorable in a pair of matching denim shorts and a vibrant, pink jacket. Too cute! “There’s no replacement for a sister,” one fan commented on Ayesha’s pic, while another wrote, “how beautiful. they are so good that they help each other.” The pic comes just one week after Ayesha joined hundreds of protesters in Oakland, CA at a peaceful rally.

The 31-year-old captured imaged of the crowds that gathered to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, with many participants taking a knee to honor George Floyd, the unarmed Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25. “Today was filled with many emotions,” Ayesha began the lengthy caption to her post.

“On one hand I was overwhelmed with happiness to see my community show up, yet again to fight for what is right.” Ayesha described how she witnessed “people from all different backgrounds peacefully protesting,” with some citizens on “a jog or walk noticing the crowd and putting their own needs on pause to join the cause and march with us.” Still, Ayesha held great sadness in her heart, seeing the “victory” street she and her husband, Steph Curry, 32, paraded down with the Golden State Warriors lined with citizens fighting for basic human equality.