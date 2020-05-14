Steph & Ayesha Curry’s 3 Kids Are All Smiles & Look So Much Alike In Sweet New Pics

The Curry clan are making the most of quarantine! Steph and Ayesha’s three kids posed up a storm for a series of pics their mom shared on Instagram.

Ayesha Curry added a massive dose of cuteness to our Instagram feeds on May 13 when she shared the sweetest snaps of her three kids: Riley Elizabeth Curry, 7, Ryan Carson Curry, 4, and Canon W. Jack Curry, 1. The trio were all smiles as they posed like total pros for the adorable pics taken by Ayesha, and her NBA star hubby Steph Curry. The first shot showed baby Canon in a black and white top, seemingly caught mid-run with a cheeky grin on his face. The second photo in the carousel post featured Ryan in a blue ballet leotard and skirt, as she held onto the oven handle like a ballet barre. Her gorgeous brunette curls were on full display as she placed her hand on her hip and absolutely beamed. So sweet!

The final snap showed their eldest child, Riley giving the camera her best duck face, as she too stood in the kitchen and seemed to serve plenty of sass! It comes just days after Ayesha shared a Mother’s Day portrait of herself and her kids, which was shot by her hubby! The Home Kitchen author, 31, looked absolutely beautiful in the photos. She wore a pastel, light green dress with her hair braided and silver hoop earrings. In the first photo, Ayesha giggled with her and Steph’s, 32, three little ones, who wore similar pastel hues in shades of blue, yellow, and Canon’s striped shirt.

The second photo featured Ayesha looking right at the camera, with a soft expression on her face. Her daughters, Riley and Ryan, snuggled up to their mom, with Riley putting her head in Ayesha’s lap and Ryan tenderly leaning against her mother’s arm. Canon looked adorable, too, staring off to the side with a sweet expression on his little face! “Happy Mother’s Day from my babies and I,” Ayesha captioned the photos, adding a credit to Steph for capturing the images. Ayesha also added the hashtag “easy breezy beautiful” before the words “Mother’s Day,” with a smiling and laughing emoji!

Ayesha and Steph have always been so open about life as young parents and professionals in the entertainment and athletic community. Regardless of the circumstances, they’ve been so open about sharing what life is like with their kiddos; from the fun kitchen confections they make together to special holidays, there’s never a dull moment at the Curry household! We cannot wait to see what they share next!