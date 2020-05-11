Ayesha Curry Snuggles Up To All 3 Kids In Adorable Mother’s Day Portraits, Shot By Hubby Steph

Steph Curry played photographer on Mother’s Day and captured his stunning wife, Ayesha Curry, and their three kids, Ryan, Riley, and Canon, cozied-up together for two stunning Mother’s Day photos.

There is a lot of love in these pictures! On Mother’s Day, May 10, Ayesha Curry took to her Instagram to share two stunning photos of herself and her three kids — Riley Elizabeth Curry, 7, Ryan Carson Curry, 4, and Canon W. Jack Curry, 1 — posing in their backyard for two photos shot by husband and father Steph Curry. The Home Kitchen author, 31, looked absolutely beautiful in the photos. She wore a pastel, light green dress with her hair braided and silver hoop earrings. In the first photo, Ayesha giggled with her and Steph’s, 32, three little ones, who wore similar pastel hues in shades of blue, yellow, and Canon’s striped shirt.

The second photo featured Ayesha looking right at the camera, with a soft expression on her face. Her daughters, Riley and Ryan, snuggled up to their mom, with Riley putting her head in Ayesha’s lap and Ryan tenderly leaning against her mother’s arm. Canon looked adorable, too, staring off to the side with a sweet expression on his little face! “Happy Mother’s Day from my babies and I,” Ayesha captioned the photos, adding a credit to Steph for capturing the images. Ayesha also added the hashtag “easy breezy beautiful” before the words “Mother’s Day,” with a smiling and laughing emoji!

While Steph, Ayesha, and their family have been quarantining together amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the proud parents haven’t wasted a moment bonding with their kiddos and sharing precious moments with them on social media. In fact, the same day that Ayesha posted the images with her children that Steph captured, she also shared a candid snap of all three little ones. Ryan, Riley, and Canon all cuddled up together for the picture, which Ayesha lovingly captioned “my sweet July’s” in all capital letters. It was astonishing for fans to see just how much Ayesha and Steph’s children are growing to look more and more like them with each passing day! And what better day to celebrate that than on Mother’s Day.

Ayesha and Steph have always been so open about life as young parents and professionals in the entertainment and athletic community. Regardless of the circumstances, they’ve been so open about sharing what life is like with their kiddos; from the fun kitchen confections they make together to special holidays, there’s never a dull moment at the Curry household! We cannot wait to see what they share next!