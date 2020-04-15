Canon Curry, 1, Is So Cute In Striped PJs While Being ‘Mommy’s Little Helper’ In The Kitchen

Another day, another adorable pic of Steph and Ayesha Curry’s kids! One-year-old Canon helped his mom out in the kitchen as she made pasta and he looked so cute.

Ayesha Curry, 31, and Steph Curry‘s, 32, son Canon, 1, is too cute! The proud mom took to Instagram on April 14 to share a series of snaps of her youngest’s son helping out in the kitchen. “Random pasta making pics and mommy’s little helper. My happy place,” she captioned the post. The mom-of-three wore a black cropped tee with high waisted black and white striped pants, as she pulled her hair up into a messy bun. She also accessorized with gold necklaces and a bracelet, which she showed off while hand-crafting the pasta.

Little Canon wore blue and white striped pajamas, and looked so adorable in the pic posted by his mom. The NBA legend’s son held a wooden chopping board as he looked up at the camera with a cute expression. Aw! He really is mommy’s little helper. Earlier in the week, the mom-of-three hopped on the Instagram challenge bandwagon on, posting a sweet snap of herself and Steph from their very first date, as part of the “first pic” challenge. “I don’t have a digital version of this,” she captioned the April 8 Instagram story.

“From our first REAL date.” The photo was taken more than a decade ago, when the model and NBA champ first started dating. The most telling factor that this pic was taken in the 2000s was Ayesha’s bright blue eyeshadow, which she paired with a baby blue tank top. Meanwhile, Steph is looking at the camera and sticking his tongue out with a hilarious expression on his face. These two are just too cute!

The couple have been reminiscing, and posting up a storm of their day-to-day activities while quarantined at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pair look more in love than ever, and recently kicked back with a tasty looking cocktail in a video posted to Ayesha’s Instagram story. In the April 4 boomerang, filmed by Steph, the pair each hold an orange drink in an old fashioned cocktail as they flash a smile at the camera. While we weren’t sure what they were sipping, the color suggests either an orange or pineapple based recipe — yum!