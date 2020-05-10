Ayesha Curry Posts Stunning Photo Of Her Kids Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, & Canon, 1: ‘My Sweet July’s’

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram one day before Mother’s Day to show her appreciation for her three kids with an adorable photo that brought on many admirable comments from followers.

Ayesha Curry, 31, is one proud mama! The brunette beauty proved she was feeling grateful for her three children, including Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1, when she shared a gorgeous photo of them on Instagram and captioned it with a cute and sweet message just hours before Mother’s Day on May 9. In the snapshot, the two girls and one boy are cuddling each other while happily posing and look like the most loving siblings you’ll ever see. “MY SWEET JULY’S,” Ayesha captioned the post, referring to the month all three of them were born in over the years.

Ayesha’s followers made sure to leave compliments on the pic soon after she posted it and they were so kind. “Ur babies are beautiful 😊,” one wrote while another gushed that they are “the cutest kids ever.” “This picture will be famous forever 💕,” a third follower commented and a fourth pointed out their similar features to their mom and dad, Stephen Curry, 32. “Ryan is all you, Riley is all Steph and Canon Jack is a combo of both of y’all! 😍😍😍 Beautiful babies!,” the comment read.

Ayesha’s recent post isn’t the only time she’s showed off her stunning kids. On Apr. 19, while in quarantine, the doting star posted a video clip of Ryan and Canon dancing as Steph played the drums. The video was part of her Instagram story and it surely brought so much joy to her viewers’ days. In the clip, Ryan can be seen happily jumping up and down as she waves to the camera and Ayesha says “Hey!” several times, and little Canon is swinging his arms and feet around while getting into the groove.

It’s great to see Ayesha enjoying her mom duties and spending time with her kids as much as possible. We look forward to seeing more from her in the future!