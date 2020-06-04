Ayesha Curry Brings Fans To Front Lines Of Oakland Protests On Instagram: ‘Keep Lining The Streets’

Ayesha Curry took to her Instagram to share a slew of moving images from her time at the Oakland Black Lives Matter protests, encouraging her followers ‘to show up however you can and keep showing up.’

Ayesha Curry joined hundreds of protesters in Oakland, CA on June 3, sharing everything she witnessed from the peaceful rally to her Instagram account. In the carousel post, the author, 31, captured the crowds that gathered to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, with many activists listening intently and some even taking a knee to honor George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25. “Today was filled with many emotions,” Ayesha began the lengthy caption to her post, which you can see below.

“On one hand I was overwhelmed with happiness to see my community show up, yet again to fight for what is right.” Ayesha described how she witnessed “people from all different backgrounds peacefully protesting,” with some citizens on “a jog or walk noticing the crowd and putting their own needs on pause to join the cause and march with us.” Still, Ayesha held great sadness in her heart, seeing the “victory” street she and her husband, Steph Curry, 32, paraded down with the Golden State Warriors lined with citizens fighting for basic human equality.

“While I was appreciative and proud of the crowd that showed to march for justice today, I couldn’t help but wonder where all of these people were now, that just a few years before lined and covered the streets to celebrate in these Black men’s successes. Now when Black men, when Black people need an assist, defense, a team…where is everyone?” Ayesha pondered in her caption.

In closing, the mother-of-three asked her fans and followers to continue taking action against police brutality and systemic racism in any way they can. “I want to encourage everyone to show up however you can and keep showing up. Keep lining the streets, keep filling the feeds, keep informing your friends. We have the power to shift and change things,” she said. She also implored fans to “please please please vote! We can protest, shout from the rooftops but the missing puzzle piece is the vote.”

Ayesha’s post comes as millions across the globe continue to protest and stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Throughout Los Angeles, stars like Madison Beer, Halsey, Keke Palmer and Harry Styles have joined protesters, while figures like Beyonce and former President Barack Obama have asked activists to stay focused on the goal and vote in upcoming primaries leading to the presidential election in November.