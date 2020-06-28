Ayesha Curry’s Son Canon, 1, Is A Spitting Image Of Dad Steph In Cute New Pic — ‘Melting My Heart’

Ayesha Curry’s son Canon looked just like his superstar father Steph in an adorable new photo!

Could this get any cuter? Ayesha Curry, 31, left her millions of fans in a total emotional state when she posted a snap of her son Canon, 1, on Saturday, June 26. Her little one looked directly at the camera while hanging onto the railing in an outfit that was covered with colorful motorcycles! “Lord. This little guy just keeps melting my heart. His daddy must be a looker,” she captioned the photo that brought in so many comments on how her baby boy looks just like his father Steph Curry, 32. “He’s gonna be getting buckets soon,” one joked about Canon’s possible future in the NBA.

Ayesha and Steph are no strangers to lighting social media up with all the pics they post of not only Canon but their daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, as well. Its even better when they are able to wrangle them all together for a beautiful pic like the group shot she shared on Friday, June 19!

The trio looked straight out of a magazine as they flexed their most amazing poses for their doting mom while soaking up the sunny California weather. “My babies,” Ayesha captioned the snap — which has already racked up over 400,000 likes –including a heart-face emoji.

Riley, Ryan and Canon created another memorable moment earlier this month when the two eldest held onto their baby brother in a very sweet way. Riley held him protectively as she went into to give him a big kiss while Ryan showed him some affection by holding his hand.

There was another amazing bonding session to be had by just Steph & Ayesha’s daughters when they warmly embraced during a beach-related playdate on Friday, June 12. Here’s hoping that the longtime married couple continues to post some more incredible memories as their brood gets older!