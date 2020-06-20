Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Kids Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, & Canon, 1, Strike Cute Poses In Adorable Group Shot: ‘My Babies’

Model behavior! Ayesha Curry posted the cutest photo of her three kids striking a sassy pose for Juneteenth, just days before Canon’s 2nd birthday.

Ayesha Curry, 31, and Steph Curry, 32, have the most adorable kids! The mom-of-three just posted the sweetest photo of daughters Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 23 months, hanging out on Friday, June 19th. The trio looked straight out of a magazine as they flexed their sassiest poses for their gorgeous mom, soaking up the sunny California weather. “My babies,” Ayesha captioned the snap — which has already racked up over 400,000 likes –including a heart-face emoji.

Sister duo Riley and Ryan showed off their swagger in matching Balenciaga knit sock sneakers, which dad Steph is also known to rock from time-to-time! 4-year-old Ryan was a spitting image of her mom as she placed a hand on her hip and flashed a peace sign in a pretty striped dress. The toddler threw on a jean jacket over top and accessorized with a Gossip Girl-esque bow headband. Big sis Riley looked just like Steph’s twin as she looked directly at the camera, opting for a sleeveless gray tank top and a loose fitting sweat pant.

Canon, however, totally stole the show with an ear-to-ear grin! Crouching front and center in the photo, the little boy — who turns two on July 2 — looked so stylish in a striped shirt, black jeans and a cool pair of black converse. All three kids kept their hair styled in cornrows just days after rocking their gorgeous natural curls on June 16. Canon hilariously side-eyed Riley in the photo, posted by Ayesha, proving he might be sassiest one in the Curry family. “Love, grace, and side eye forever. Our whole world @stephencurry30,” Ayesha wrote in her caption.

Ayesha’s 7.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the kids’ latest photo, including Steph’s mom Sonya Curry, 54. “How did you get that pic!!! No words!!!” the proud grandma wrote, including three heart-eye emojis. Celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter — who did Steph and Ayesha’s matching tattoos in Dec. 2019 — added “amazing fam right there!” while celeb fitness trainer Denise Austin gushed, “growing up so fast!!!!!!”