Steph Curry’s Daughter Riley, 7, Proves She’s Her Dad’s Twin As She Mirrors His Dance Moves

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to post an adorable video that showed her husband Steph Curry and their seven-year-old daughter Riley doing some dance moves at the same time.

Ayesha Curry, 30, proved her hubby Steph Curry, 31, and their daughter Riley, 7, are basically twins in a new post! The proud wife and mother shared an Instagram video on Feb. 18 that showed the Golden State Warriors player sitting down on a sofa with his mini-me as they showed off the same dance moves, including shaking their shoulders and tilting their heads back, at the same time. They also matched by color coordinating their clothes in the clip, with Steph wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie and Riley wearing a blue and white T-shirt. “😂😂😂😂 the best,” Ayesha captioned the cute video.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t help but respond to the sweet moment and left some supportive comments. “She’s daddy’s mini, so darn cute!” one follower wrote. “She is so, so beautiful! 💗,” another exclaimed. “So cute! Love their father daughter bond! ❤️” a third responded. Others put laughing emojis because of how funny the in-sync dancing was.

Ayesha’s latest video isn’t the first time she’s shared precious posts of her kids. The proud mama, who shares three children with Steph, also posted a video of their baby son Canon, 1, on Feb. 12. In the clip, the smart little boy could be seen saying, “love you guys” to the camera as he munched on a banana. Ayesha laughed at the tot as she filmed the awesome clip and from the number of comments on the post, it was just as much of a hit as her most recent one.

We love seeing cute family times with Ayesha and Steph’s kids whenever they share them! We can’t wait to see what else they post in the near future.