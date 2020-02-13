It doesn’t get any cuter than this! Ayesha Curry shared a video of her 1-year-old son saying ‘Love you guys’ and it is EVERYTHING and more!

Oh em gee! Ayesha Curry, 30, made Instagram that much cuter when she posted a clip of her 1-year-old son Canon on Wednesday, February 12. “Love you guys,” he adorably said while sitting on the couch in a matching pair of pajamas. His attention was then diverted to something much different and yummier. “Banana!” he exclaimed before continuing to eat the delicious fruit. The television personality was in a heavenly state while filming her little ones’s precious reaction as was her fans and friends in the comments section of the IG post. “That’s it. I’m coming over RIGHT THIS MINUTE,” one wrote next to three blue-heart emojis while another chimed in with, “Omggg i can’t handle with this cuteness!! And he’s soo grown up omg.”

Ayesha and her hunky husband Steph Curry, 31, have done an expert job at showcasing many memories with their son Canon and his two older sisters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, on social media. Canon has taken front and center, however, in many of the moments shared on both their Instagram accounts. He pouted for the camera in a pic she posted on Tuesday, February 10, where the doting mother called him “Mr. Steal Your Girl” in reference to a song by R&B singer Trey Songz, 35. “My whole heart is melting!”, she wrote as the caption to the post before adding, :Baby boy, CANON JACK today when I got home. ‘Gimme dat belly!'”

What a naughty boy! Ayesha caught Canon trying to steal a tasty piece of Starburst in a separate Instagram snap posted on Wednesday, February 5. “Ooooh I’m telling. SNEAKING IN THE PANTRY… look at that little guilty face,” she hilariously captioned. “He’s got us wrapped around his fingers for sure,” Ayesha captioned the photo, with a laugh crying face emoji.”

She also gushed about Canon’s new braids while he was busy eating pizza in his high chair. “Look at your braids!” she says in the video. “You’re so handsome, say cheese!” Keep these moments coming Ayesha, we can’t get enough of them!