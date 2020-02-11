See Pic
Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Son, Canon, 1, Pouts For The Camera & Melts His Mom’s Heart In Adorable New Pic

Ayesha & Steph Curry with their daughters
Ayesha Curry returned home to California from NYFW to find her 1-year-old son, Canon Jack rocking a gold necklace while shirtless. The mom of three gushed over her ‘big boy’ and admitted that he’s his dad’s ‘Mr. steal yo girl.’

Steph and Ayesha Curry have a stud on their hands! The cookbook author returned home from New York Fashion Week to find her son, Canon Jack, 1, with his belly out and a gold necklace on — a look she had to snap a photo of! The youngest of the couple’s three children leaned back against a piece of furniture in the photo and posed with a straight face for the camera.

Ayesha, added a heart and heart eyes emoji and tagged her husband in the post, calling their son his “personal Mr. Steal yo girl.” She gushed,
“My whole heart is melting! Baby boy, CANON JACK today when I got home. ‘Gimme dat belly!'”

Just a few days prior, Ayesha came home to find Canon in the pantry surrounded by Starbursts candy. The 1-year-old made his way into the sweet stash and managed to empty a whole container of orange, red, yellow and pink Starbursts all over the floor. Ayesha shared a photo of the cute moment and admitted that there was no way she could get mad at her son.

(Photo credit: Ayesha Curry/Instagram) 

“Ooooh I’m telling. SNEAKING IN THE PANTRY… 😂 look at that little guilty face,” she captioned the snap of Canon sitting in a pool of candy. “He’s got us wrapped around his fingers for sure,” she added.

At the time, Canon sported little blonde braids — a hairstyle his mom adores! She debuted her son’s new do’ in a video post on Instagram at the end of January.  “You’re so handsome, say cheese!” Ayesha said in the clip that showed Canon eating pizza. The youngster replied, “cheese” through a mouthful of pizza. Ayesha and Steph are also parents to daughters, Ryan, 4, and Riley, 7.