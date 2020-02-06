Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Son Canon, 1, Caught Sneaking In Pantry To Steal Starburst — Cute Pic

How naughty! Steph and Ayesha Curry’s adorable son, Canon, was caught red-handed when he snuck into the pantry to get his hands on some candy.

We can totally relate to one-year-old Canon Curry, who was caught sneaking into the pantry to steal Starburst — the pink flavor is just THAT good! Proud mom Ayesha Curry, 30, took to Instagram on Feb. 5 to share an adorable snap of the toddler, who was caught red-handed with a huge pile of Starburst candy. “Ooooh I’m telling. SNEAKING IN THE PANTRY… look at that little guilty face. He’s got us wrapped around his fingers for sure,” Ayesha captioned the photo, with a laugh crying face emoji. The tiny tot looked just like his dad, Stephen Curry, 31, as he dressed in an all-black ensemble including a sweater, pants, and little boots.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 41, commented on the mom-of-three’s picture, writing, “That’s so me with Starburst,” along with the red heart and laugh crying face emojis. We feel you, Drew! Canon, the youngest son of the six-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, wore his hair in adorable braids, as he looked away from the camera with a “guilty face”, as his mom would say! It comes just days after Ayesha shared a sweet video with her 7.1 million Instagram followers, gushing over Canon’s “handsome” braids. Steph Curry’s mini-me was seen eating pizza in his high chair, as him mom said, “Look at your braids! You’re so handsome, say cheese!” The youngster replied “cheese” through a mouthful of pizza. Too cute! “What are you eating?” she asked, to which he replied, “pizza!”. Dressed in the cutest red and black check-patterned flannelette shirt, Canon looked up at the camera with his big blue eyes — but it’s clear he was more interested in his pizza than mom’s Instagram video.

Ayesha captioned the sweet exchange, “A little sunshine,” with the sun emoji, and wrote “Aunty mini braided his hair while he was watching Paw Patrol.” Her famous friends were quick to comment on how adorable her youngest son looked with his hair braided. Jessica Alba, 38, wrote, “So handsome” while Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, 32, commented, “Sooooo cute!!!!” with the red heart emoji. Fans of the celebrity chef were also quick to chime in. One follower noted he looked like, “a little Steph Curry,” while another commented, “What a handsome lil fella.”

It’s clear Ayesha is loving the latest addition to her growing family — which is now a party of five. She also shares two daughters with her husband of eight years: Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4. The family love dressing up in matching outfits, and most recently the Curry clan wore customized Christmas tree pajamas as little Canon celebrated his second Christmas with the family! The toddler turns two in July 2020, and we can’t wait to see more photos as he continues growing up before our eyes.