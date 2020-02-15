Ayesha Curry Shows Off Amazing Body In Orange Bikini During Vacation With Husband Steph

Steph Curry posted the sweetest message to his gorgeous wife Ayesha on Valentine’s Day! The couple looked so in love as they soaked up the sun poolside.

Ayesha Curry, 30, is in incredible shape! The mom-of-three showed off her toned figure in a sweet pic posted by husband Steph Curry, 31, for Valentine’s Day! Ayesha stunned in a sporty orange bikini with a ribbed, high-rise bottom as she showed off her flat tummy and sculpted thighs. Laughing while giving Steph a kiss on the the cheek, the couple — who are parents to Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1 — looked so in love in the adorable photo. “Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing!’ 😍,” Steph captioned the photo shared on Friday, Feb. 14.

The couple appeared to be poolside as they soaked up the sunshine in the photo. Ayesha, sporting a striped orange visor, kept her long damp hair down while Steph also appeared to be in his swim gear. The Golden State Warriors player sported a navy blue floral pair of swim trunks, showing off his ripped six-pack in an open button down with an eagle print. Steph protected his eyes from the sun in a stylish pair of black Tom Ford sunglasses, as he gently held Ayesha’s hand — how cute! Friend Gabrielle Union couldn’t get enough of the adorable photo, sweetly commenting, “Awwwww.”

Ayesha also took to Instagram to wish her boo a Happy Valentine’s Day. “Chooch I LOVE YOU,” she began her post, captioning a cute photo of them Ryan’s fourth birthday party in July 2019! Steph rocked a Pirate design, while Ayesha was sported a whimsical pink flamingo design. “Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you,” she added.

It’s no surprise to see Ayesha in such amazing shape as the food guru often posts about her healthy eating habits on social media! The Seasoned Life author has often spoken about how healthy food can still taste good, and shared plenty of go-to recipes over the years. “I believe in enjoying things in moderation,” she said back in 2017, after dropping 20 pounds. “Instead of depriving yourself, just look for healthier options and ways to make things you love in a healthier way.”