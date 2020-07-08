Ayesha Curry has had one incredible quarantine transformation. She’s lost 35 pounds! The chef and mom-of-three showed off her toned body in new Instagram pics and revealed why she started her fitness journey.

Ayesha Curry, 31, decided to start her fitness journey in quarantine, and the results of her hard work have really paid off. The mom-of-three looks incredible. Ayesha revealed her toned figure while rocking a sports bra and spandex shorts in new Instagram photos (which you can see HERE) she posted while opening up about her fitness journey.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” Ayesha wrote. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

Ayesha is sharing her tips and tricks to getting fit in a new series with Fitbit. Back in May 2020, Ayesha revealed to her fans that she was “very happy to be down 35 pounds” since starting her fitness journey. “I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies. Now it’s my turn to nurse myself,” she said on her Instagram Stories. She posted bikini photos to show off her new fit and toned body.

The celebrity chef also wrote that she had been in the gym since January doing “heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work.” She also changed her “entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is).”

While quarantining, Ayesha and Steph Curry, 32, have been spending so much quality time with their three kids: Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 2. Their youngest, Canon, recently celebrated his 2nd birthday on July 3.