Steph & Ayesha Curry Passionately Kiss During Romantic Beach Outing: ‘So Grateful’ — See Pic

Ayesha Curry shared a photo of herself locking lips with NBA star Steph Curry, a day after celebrating their nine-year wedding anniversary.

Thanks to the power of the iPhone’s self-timer feature, Stephen Curry, 32, and Ayesha Curry, 31, were able to capture an incredibly romantic moment. The married couple was pictured locking lips while sitting on boulders by the sea, and Ayesha shared the sweet moment to her Instagram on July 30! “So grateful for every day God gifts us,” Ayesha captioned the sentimental shot, and also gave a shout-out to her husband’s “self timer.”

Steph posted a similar kissing photo to his own Instagram, in honor of the Golden State Warriors‘ nine-year-wedding anniversary with Ayesha! “Hey @ayeshacurry. Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you,” the NBA star captioned the sweet picture.

Steph was feeling quite romantic. He added in his anniversary tribute, “Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you walk in, for showing our kids [Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2] what it means to be passionate and caring and loving, for always being my eyes and ears, Traveling with me on every high and every low, and most importantly….for always being unapologetically you! 1 Cor 13:8.”

Of course, Ayesha also gave their special occasion a shout-out on Instagram! “9 years married y’all!!!! I love this man with my whole heart and soul. How is it possible that I love you more and more each and every freaking day?! And 3 babies?! Lawwwwd. Ahhh choochie!!! I have no words… cue ‘sweetest taboo,'” the restaurateur wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of their sweetest pictures together.

Understandably, July has been the summer of romance for Steph and Ayesha. They tried out stand up paddle boarding (SUP for short) in Northern California earlier this month. Ayesha shared photos of their ocean adventure on July 26, writing, “Tried SUP last weekend. So serene and perfect for clearing the mind. I had ‘Oceans’ playing and we were able to just be. We love the bay. I love my bay be.”

This iconic duo is always adventuring together. They also enjoyed a bike date earlier this month — it looks like Steph and Ayesha made sure to savor every moment together before the NBA season resumed on July 31!