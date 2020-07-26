Steph & Ayesha Curry Enjoy A Romantic Weekend Out In The Water: ‘I Love My Bay Be’ — See Pics

Ayesha Curry shared sweet new photos that featured her and her husband Steph Curry having a great time paddleboarding together and called the fun activity ‘serene and perfect.’

Ayesha Curry, 31, and Steph Curry, 32, made sure to take in the summer weather last weekend by spending a day paddleboarding together! The brunette beauty took to Instagram on July 26 to share some memorable snapshots of the romantic and fun moment with her hubby and gave her followers some details about the special day in her caption. “Tried SUP last weekend. So serene and perfect for clearing the mind,” she wrote. “I had ‘Oceans’ playing and we were able to just be. We love the bay. I love my bay be 🖤”

In one of the photos, the lovebirds can be seen wearing wetsuits and face masks while smiling at the camera and posing together. One of the other photos shows Ayesha in action while kneeling on the board in the water and she looked like a total natural. The third and final photo shows what looks like Ayesha’s legs and feet stretched out on the board while covered completely with the wetsuit.

This isn’t the first time Ayesha has shared sweet pics of her and Steph taking part in an activity together. On July 17, she shared some pics of their bike ride and in one of them, she playfully gave the camera a kissing face as Steph smiled and took the photo. “Tried an early morning bike date…sold,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “I love being on this adventure with you @stephencurry30.”

Before posting her latest pics, Ayesha shared some stunning photos of herself working out while in quarantine. The mother-of-three has been putting her time at home to good use by doing what she can to stay fit and healthy and she wrote about her experience in the caption for her post. “I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” her message read. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

“I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted,” she continued. “So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

Ayesha revealed that she lost an impressive 35 pounds since starting her fitness journey in May. “I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies,” she wrote in a previous set of her Instagram Stories. “Now it’s my turn to nurse myself.”