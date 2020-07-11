Ayesha Curry’s Lookalike Daughter Ryan Makes Adorable Faces During Her 5th Birthday Celebration

Ayesha Curry’s daughter Ryan appeared to be having an absolute blast while out and about for her 5th birthday!

Oh happy day! Steph & Ayesha Curry both gushed about their sweet daughter Ryan in many different ways on her 5th birthday. The 30-year-old posted a precious moment with her little one where she looked to be enjoying a delicious oyster which Ayesha can definitely relate to. “Ryan’s favorite thing to eat… OYSTERS,” she captioned the clip along with a laughing emoji. “Definitely my baby.” Both parents also shared heartwarming dedications for their growing child that came with a bunch of amazing snaps of her over the years.

“My sweet, charming, funny, loving baby girl is FIVE today!,” the cookbook author wrote in a separate Instagram post. “She is so compassionate and always knows how to make people feel fantastic. There is NO ONE Like this lil mama. She keeps our eyes watering and our core strong with her comedy. We love our baby girl so much. Chookas.”

The NBA star was just as emotional in his own Instagram dedication to Ryan. “My Chookahs is 5!!!,” Steph wrote. “Know you’re probably snacking on something right but keep smiling and being your curious little self. Love this girl to the moon and back.” Their middle child’s birthday happens to fall days between her siblings Riley, 7, and Canon, 2, as they were all born in the month of July!

Lil’ Canon just turned 2 on Thursday, July 2, and it was just as special as his older sister’s. Ayesha shared the cutest photo of him striking a funny pose while rocking a black t-shirt with the number 2 splashed across the middle and a pair of green and black pants. “PRINCE OF THE HOUSE. CANON JACK,” she captioned the swaggadelic pic.

Next up in the celebration department for Steph & Ayesha is their eldest child Riley who officially turns 8 on Sunday, July 19. Here’s hoping that the superstar parents share even more memories for their millions of fans to ogle over!