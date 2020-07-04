Steph & Ayesha Curry Cuddle Up During Family Walk With Their Adorable Children — See Pics

Steph & Ayesha Curry enjoyed a very romantic moment with one another during an outdoors adventure with their three kids.

Could this party-of-five be any cuter! Ayesha Curry, 30, lit up social media in the most precious of ways when she shared a bunch of snaps of her and husband Stephen bonding with their children during a “family walk” on Saturday, July 3. The first photo strictly focused on the longtime married couple as the NBA star warmly embraced his ladylove. Things switched gears in the next two pics where Ayesha could be seen pushing her youngest Canon, 2, in his stroller which was then followed up with Steph holding hands with his baby boy and daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4.

Steph & Ayesha might be in the running for the cutest couple in Hollywood based on all the romantic photos they post on their individual social media accounts. They appeared to still be in love with each other all these years later when they gave each other a super sweet kiss during a fun date night in April.

Don’t forget about us! Riley, Ryan and Canon have no doubt had a bunch of amazing social media moments thanks to their doting parents. The cookbook author warmly greeted her only son with a precious smooch to celebrate his 2nd birthday on Thursday, July 2.

She also shared a separate series of photos of Canon at midnight that day which came with a very emotional caption. “I can’t believe our baby boy is going to be TWO tomorrow,” she gushed with a crying-face emoji. “Having an emotional time over the thought of our baby not being so baby. Wow. I always dreamed of having a little boy,” she continued.

Their daughters also tugged at millions of people’s heartstrings in June. They shared a sweet embrace while hanging out together by a lake, and it’s clear there’s SO much love in the Curry fam. “Always holding each other accountable. Sisters,” Ayesha captioned the beautiful pic.