Pink Rocks A ‘Rosa Parks’ Shirt As She Steps Out With Husband Carey Hart For A Black Lives Matter Protest

Pink made quite a statement when she attended a Black Lives Matter protest, sharing pics of herself in a ‘Rose Parks’ tee.

Pink is certainly using her platform for good! The singer was among the celebs who marched in solidarity with hundreds of thousands of people around the country, in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd. The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself at a protest in the Santa Ynez Valley in California on June 6, where she resides with her husband Carey Hart.

The Grammy winner even made a powerful statement with the clothing she wore, stepping out in a blue tee that read ‘Nah’ over the subheading, “Rosa Parks, 1955”. She also wore a face mask, having recently contracted COVID-19. A bottle of hand sanitizer was also seen tucked into her pocket, as she accessorized with with a black and white check headscarf and aviator sunglasses.

Both Pink and her hubby, 44, shared videos from the protest, which showed demonstrators peacefully holding signs, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement. The mother of two, born Alecia Moore, held her hand up in a peace sign, captioning thr post with a stream of hashtags including, “#blacklivesmatter, #alllivescantmatteruntilblacklivesmatter, #peacefulprotest, #dotherighthing, #whiteprivelege, #ifyoudontstandforsomethingyouwillfallforanything and #justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

Pink wasn’t the only celeb to make an appearance at a protest on Saturday — Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24, were surrounded by hundreds of peaceful protestors sitting and laying in a grassy field in what fans believe to be Mammoth Lakes, California. “We stand, we kneel, we lay down with you,” the Game of Thrones star posted on her Instagram story, adding the hashtags, #BlackLivesMatter, #ICantBreathe and #NoJusticeNoPeace.

It comes amid national outcry following the the tragic deaths of three unarmed Black citizens — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Celebrities have joined in the ongoing marches not only across the country, but around the world, and even more public figures have encouraged citizens to use their voice and vote in primaries throughout the country, like former President Barack Obama. The unsettling video of George’s death, which showed fired police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, truly rocked the nation. Despite saying “I can’t breathe,” the former cop continued to kneel on his neck while three other officers — Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Keung — stood by. All were fired, subsequently arrested and charged.