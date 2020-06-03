J. Alexander Kueng: 5 Things About Officer Charged With Aiding & Abetting In George Floyd’s Death

J. Alexander Kueng, one of the four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s killing, is now facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A warrant is out for his arrest.

Former Minneapolis Police Department officer J. Alexander Kueng was charged on June 3 with “aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter” over his involvement in the May 25 death of George Floyd, according to CNN. This comes days after Derek Chauvin, one of the other three MPD officers fired over George’s killing, was charged with third-degree murder and one count of manslaughter. Those counts were elevated to second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree murder are punishable by up to 40 years in prison, according to CNN. Manslaughter and aiding and abetting manslaughter are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

In the video of George’s death, Chauvin the officer pinning George to the ground with his knee on the back of the black man’s neck. Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng allegedly held George’s legs and back, respectively, while Tou Thao instructed onlookers to “get back on the sidewalk. George Floyd’s death sparked a massive amount of outrage, which was followed by numerous protests against systemic racial oppression and police brutality. Though Derek Chauvin was indicted over Floyd’s death, millions demanded that the other three face charges. Whether or not these officers will face jail time over this incident remains to be seen. In the meantime, here’s what you need to know about J. Alexander Kueng.

1. He was one of the two officers who first confronted George Floyd. It was Officers Lane and Kueng who approached George Floyd after someone at the Cup Foods market reported a man buying merchandise with a counterfeit $20 bill, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Hennepin County Attorney. According to the document, obtained by HollywoodLife, the cops approached George’s car, with Lane talking with George while Kueng spoke with front seat passenger. Officer Lane ordered George out of the vehicle, put his hands on him, and handcuffed him. Officers Chauvin and Thao arrived soon afterward. The four attempted to get Floyd into a cop car, while George struggled and said he was claustrophobic.

Chauvin ultimately pinned George to the ground, a knee pressed into his neck. Chauvin kept the knee there for almost nine minutes. Around 8:24 pm, George stopped moving. J. Alexander Kueng checked for a pulse as an ambulance arrived. George Floyd was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

2. The officer had only received his law enforcement license last summer. Like Officer Lane, J. Alexander Kueng was a relative rookie to the MPD. He attained his law enforcement license last August, the same time that Lane received his license.

3. He had no previous complaints against him. Unlike officer Tou Thao, who was the subject of a 2017 lawsuit over an alleged police brutality incident in 2014 (and who also had six police conduct complaints against him at the time of his arrest), J. Alexander Kueng had no complaints against his record before his firing.

4. His family isn’t talking. Though a relative of Officer Lane defended him to the Star Tribune (“He doesn’t have a bad bone in his body”), a relative of Kueng wasn’t in the mood to chat. “There’s no way to comment,” a local relative said the publication, “so don’t start.”

5. He may be headed for a long time behind bars. When Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, Certified Criminal Trial Specialist, Bruce Rivers told HollywoodLife that though the maximum sentence is 25 years, “first-time offenders usually don’t get the statutory maximum. The legal expert told HollywoodLife that he thought Derek would “likely get somewhere along the guidelines which are 128 to 180 months with the mid-range of 150 months.”