Watch
Hollywood Life

Lil Wayne Ripped For His Response To George Floyd Killing: We Should ‘Place The Blame On Ourselves’

Lil Wayne
REX/Shutterstock
Exclusive - Lil Wayne Exclusive - Super Bowl LIV, Fox Sports South Beach studio, Miami, USA - 31 Jan 2020
Drake, Lil Wayne Drake, left, and Lil Wayne performing at the 9th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles. Drake, a huge Aaliyah fan, has announced that he is working on a posthumous album of Aaliyah music, and he's already released the song "Enough Said" featuring himself and the singer, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001 People Lil Wayne, Los Angeles, USA
Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj & Tyga 53rd Annual Grammy Awards,Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 13 Feb 2011
Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Migos 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, LeCrae and Fat Joe performs during the Hot 107.9 Bithday Bash at Philips Arena, in Atlanta Hot 107.9 Bithday Bash - , Atlanta, USA - 17 Jun 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Political News Editor

Lil Wayne’s comments following the death of George Floyd have fans calling for the rapper to be canceled. His remarks about placing the ‘blame’ on ‘ourselves’ came during an IG Live with Fat Joe.

Fans are outraged after Lil Wayne addressed George Floyd in an Instagram Live with Fat Joe, suggesting that activists are also to blame for his tragic death — not just the police. “We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody, or a certain race, or everybody with a badge… And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.” Wayne said he believes that continued police violence against people of color may come from a lack of action after initial protesting. “Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” he said in the May 29 Instagram, which you can watch below.

“Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something,” Wayne continued. “What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing. I’ll pray for ya.” He went on to say that “What we need to do is we need to learn about it more. If we wanna scream about something, know what we’re screaming about. If we wanna protest about something, know what we’re protesting about. Because if we wanna get into it, there’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know. … We scream about things that, sometimes, they really ain’t true.”

Wayne ended by saying that he’s trying to educate himself on the subject, though. Needless to say, people are mad at the “Lollipop” rapper. “Damn, Lil Wayne lost his touch. He is officially canceled #LilWayne over,” one fan tweeted after seeing the Instagram Live. “Taylor Swift with the hammer for white supremacists while Kanye West rocks his MAGA hat and Lil Wayne points the finger at us. The epitome of skinfolk ain’t always your kinfolk,” another fan wrote on Twitter, referencing Taylor’s powerful tweet to President Donald Trump after he threatened to bring in the National Guard to shoot protestors in Minneapolis.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck during an arrest. Pinned to the ground, handcuffed, Floyd repeatedly told the officer that he couldn’t breathe. He became unresponsive, and later died at the hospital. Four officers were fired after the incident, which was caught on camera by a teenage bystander. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 amid massive ongoing protests in Minneapolis.