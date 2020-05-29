Lil Wayne Ripped For His Response To George Floyd Killing: We Should ‘Place The Blame On Ourselves’

Lil Wayne’s comments following the death of George Floyd have fans calling for the rapper to be canceled. His remarks about placing the ‘blame’ on ‘ourselves’ came during an IG Live with Fat Joe.

Fans are outraged after Lil Wayne addressed George Floyd in an Instagram Live with Fat Joe, suggesting that activists are also to blame for his tragic death — not just the police. “We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody, or a certain race, or everybody with a badge… And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we’re doing.” Wayne said he believes that continued police violence against people of color may come from a lack of action after initial protesting. “Some people put a tweet out and they think they did something,” he said in the May 29 Instagram, which you can watch below.

Lil Wayne and Fat Joe discuss George Floyd’s passing and how we should handle it 🤔 Do you agree with Lil Wayne⁉️ pic.twitter.com/zHbs2RwT7V — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 29, 2020

Taylor Swift with the hammer for white supremacists while Kanye West rocks his MAGA hat and Lil Wayne points the finger at us. The epitome of skinfolk ain't always your kinfolk. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 29, 2020

“Some people wear a shirt and they think they did something,” Wayne continued. “What you gonna do after that? Did you actually help the person? Did you actually help the family? Did you actually go out there and do something? So, if I ain’t about to do all that, then I ain’t about to do nothing. I’ll pray for ya.” He went on to say that “What we need to do is we need to learn about it more. If we wanna scream about something, know what we’re screaming about. If we wanna protest about something, know what we’re protesting about. Because if we wanna get into it, there’s a bunch of facts that we think we know that we don’t know. … We scream about things that, sometimes, they really ain’t true.”

Wayne ended by saying that he’s trying to educate himself on the subject, though. Needless to say, people are mad at the “Lollipop” rapper. “Damn, Lil Wayne lost his touch. He is officially canceled #LilWayne over,” one fan tweeted after seeing the Instagram Live. “Taylor Swift with the hammer for white supremacists while Kanye West rocks his MAGA hat and Lil Wayne points the finger at us. The epitome of skinfolk ain’t always your kinfolk,” another fan wrote on Twitter, referencing Taylor’s powerful tweet to President Donald Trump after he threatened to bring in the National Guard to shoot protestors in Minneapolis.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck during an arrest. Pinned to the ground, handcuffed, Floyd repeatedly told the officer that he couldn’t breathe. He became unresponsive, and later died at the hospital. Four officers were fired after the incident, which was caught on camera by a teenage bystander. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 amid massive ongoing protests in Minneapolis.