Karlie Kloss’ husband Joshua Kushner is, of course, Donald’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — making for some very complicated family matters! The model revealed she plans to vote ‘as a democrat.’

Karlie Kloss, 27, revealed she won’t be voting for President Donald Trump, 73, in the next election! When Andy Cohen asked her if she’s “on the same page as your family politically,” the Victoria’s Secret model didn’t hold back! “Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not agree with their family on politics,” she spilled on WWHL. “I voted as a democrat in 2016, and I plan to do the same in 2020.” Martha Stewart, 78, commended her classy response and added, “That’s a good answer.”

The model has close family ties to the Trump administration by way of her marriage to Joshua Kusher, 34. Joshua is, of course, the younger brother of Donald’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 39, who is married to Ivanka Trump. That would make Ivanka and Karlie sister-in-laws by marriage, making for some complicated family ties! Jared and Ivanka both hold official roles in the White House, with Jared acting as the White House Innovations Director and Ivanka as an official Advisor to the president.

Karlie met her now-husband Joshua back in 2012 — long before Donald Trump’s presidency — and hinted at some of the challenges they’ve faced in the years since. “I met my man in 2012, I was 19 years old. It was a different world,” she began. “My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud he’s my partner. It’s not been easy, but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again,” she revealed, also confirming that she converted to Judaism. The couple tied the knot in New York on Oct. 18, 2018, then held a second wedding in gorgeous Wyoming last summer!

Given Karlie’s role as a political activist, particularly around women’s reproductive rights, it’s no surprise that she’s not on the same page as the Trump administration. “I’m very passionate about different issues, including women’s reproductive health…I’m very involved with Planned Parenthood,” she urged. While she didn’t call out President Trump by name, her message was pretty obvious given Trump’s pro-life stance.

Recently, the Missouri native opened up about to British Vogue about the struggles in her marriage given the family’s close connections to the White House. “It’s been hard,” she told the magazine in a July 2019 interview. “But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”