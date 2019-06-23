Karlie Kloss Marries Joshua Kushner For A 2nd Time: See Her Romantic Wedding Dress

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have had a second wedding with a distinctly Western theme. She wore a gorgeous off the shoulder lace dress as the couple married in front of pals Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

It turns out Karlie Kloss really wanted to be a June bride. Even though she married Joshua Kushner on Oct. 18, 2018 in an elegant upstate New York ceremony, the couple has tied the knot again. This time around they chose a distinctive Western theme as they married in a farmhouse in Wyoming where everything was a whole lot more casual. Instead of her custom Dior lace gown with a full skirt and long veil that the 26-year-old Project Runway host wore the first time around, she opted for an off-the-shoulder white flowy, flirty dress with buttons up the front that had a distinctly Western flair to it that you can see here.

Her BFF Derek Blasberg spilled the big news of the couple’s June 22 nuptials on his Instagram account, sharing a portrait of Karlie wearing jeans and a denim shirt with her arm around Joshua while the orange sunset glowed in the background. He also included a photo of Karlie in her gown hoisted in a chair while the couple danced the Horah at their reception. Karlie converted to Judaism last summer ahead of the couple’s October nuptials.

“May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend,” Derek captioned the series of photos, which also included party gifts for guests featuring mini-tequila bottles with the couple’s photo on them, and Joshua was even wearing a cowboy hat. Other celebrity guests at the wedding included Katy Perry, 34, and her fiance Orlando Bloom, 42, who donned a Stetson on his head for the ceremony.

Derek, Katy, Orlando e Karlie ☺️ pic.twitter.com/rVmkwTFAK4 — Katy Perry Portugal (@KatyPerryPT) June 23, 2019

Karlie and Joshua have been together since 2012. They got engaged in July of 2018 and married in an intimate upstate New York ceremony three months later. It was attended by only 80 guests and the couple had said that they planned a later, bigger bash for their pals. It looks like with their Wyoming Western wedding, they certainly delivered.