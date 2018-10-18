Breaking News
Karlie Kloss, 26, Marries Joshua Kushner, 33, In Surprise Wedding — See Her Gorgeous Gown

In a surprise ceremony, Karlie Kloss married Joshua Kushner! Check out the pic of her flawless wedding dress right here!

No one saw this coming! Karlie Kloss took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to make a huge announcement — she had just married her fiance Joshua Kushner. While the two had become engaged over the summer, it was a complete surprise that they’d actually walked down the aisle. You’re so sneaky, you two! Along with the photo of Karlie in her wedding gown and Joshua dressed to the nines in a tux, Karlie captioned the pic, writing, “10.18.2018 ❤️.”  So far, that’s all we know about the nuptials, but we’ll provide you with all the updates about their big day. In the meantime, check out the pic of her stunning wedding gown below!

The pair had previously gotten engaged in upstate New York on Jul. 24, one of the many surprising summer proposals that happened this year. Taking to Instagram, Karlie wrote about the amazing news, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”.

Apparently, the proposal was out of a fairy tale. “He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” a source told People. “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

10.18.2018 ❤️

