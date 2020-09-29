Kristin Cavallari Admits She’s Doing Her ‘Best’ Co-Parenting With Ex Jay Cutler: ‘I’m Learning As I Go’

Kristin Cavallari revealed that she’s taking her life ‘day by day’ as she navigates through the ‘next chapter’ of her life, which includes co-parenting with ex Jay Cutler, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Kristin Cavallari, 33, definitely has “hard days” since she announced her separation from husband Jay Cutler, 37, earlier this year, but she’s “learning” how to take on the new challenges life is giving to her, including co-parenting her kids. The reality star and former NFL quarterback share sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, as well as daughter Saylor, 4, together and they’re getting through the new experience by taking it “day by day”.

“I can’t give anyone advice because everyone’s situation is very different,” Kristin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about co-parenting while promoting her new cookbook True Comfort, on Sept. 28. “I don’t know what the hell I’m doing! I’m learning as I go! Jay and I are just navigating it the best way that we know how and we’re taking it day by day and that’s the best that we can do.”

The former Laguna Beach star also admitted that she’s taking her new post-split life as it comes but feels “happy”. “It’s up and down. I’m taking it day by day but I think overall, I’m really happy and I feel more at ease right now and I’m really excited about the next chapter of my life,” she explained. “Anytime that you close a chapter it’s scary and it’s sad and there are a lot of emotions that are involved, but overall, I’m really positive and I’m happy. I just am. I feel really good right now.”

Kristin announced her split from Jay, who she married in 2013, in an Instagram post on Apr. 26. The post included a photo of the two of them walking away from the camera along with a heartfelt caption. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the caption read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

In addition to focusing on her kids now that she’s getting a divorce, Kristin is focusing on her cookbook, which will be released on Sept. 29, and her Uncommon James line, which she founded in 2017. The line sells all kinds of items, including jewelry, apparel, eyewear, and more and has been very successful for her. “All I want to do right now is focus on my kids and go to the office and work on Uncommon James,” she said about her current plans. “I’m happy. That’s it. That’s all I want to do!”