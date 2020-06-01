Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have been embroiled in a bitter divorce since announcing their split on April 26 so the former football star escaped to Montana for a peaceful getaway.

Jay Cutler, 37, got a change of scenery amid his divorce from wife Kristin Cavallari, 33. The former football quarterback escaped to Montana and posted several picturesque snapshots of his getaway. “Well done MT. Until next time,” Jay captioned the stunning photos he shared with his Instagram followers on May 28. One follower responded to the images Jay posted which included a photo of a rainbow and commented, “There is always a [rainbow emoji] after a storm.”

It’s been well documented that the former couple have been embroiled in a bitter divorce since they called it quits on their marriage on April 26. Although it was ordered on May 20 that their divorce documents were to be sealed, public information revealed the two weren’t on the best of terms. The Very Cavallari star slammed Jay as “controlling and manipulative” throughout their nearly seven-year marriage, according to court documents. Kristin also accused Jay of “inappropriate marital conduct” in her counter complaint to his divorce filing that allegedly made living together “unsafe.”

The twosome, who share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4, were together for nearly a decade and they were able to come to a 50/50 custody agreement in May. Currently the kids are staying in the family home as Kristin and Jay switch off each week staying there. Once Kristin moves to her new residence in Franklin, Tennessee, the kids will swap houses each week. She has since been spending quarantine at best friend Justin Anderson‘s Nashville home, while Jay continues to reside in their marital home.

The pair announced the news that they would be splitting in a statement that they shared with followers. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the former Laguna Beach star wrote next to a snap of them holding each other on vacation. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”