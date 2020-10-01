Kristin Cavallari Confirms She’s ‘Working On’ Legally Dropping Jay Cutler’s Last Name After Split

Kristin Elizabeth Cutler will soon be no more. Former E! star Kristin Cavallari is taking back her maiden name legally amid her divorce from retired NFL player Jay Cutler.

Fun fact, Kristin Cavallari was so devoted to husband Jay Cutler when they married in 2013 that she legally took his surname. The former The Hills star kept her maiden name for professional purposes since she was already famous on her own at the time the couple wed. Now that they are divorcing, the 33-year-old wants to make sure she legally changes her name from Kristin Elizabeth Cutler back to Cavallari.

Some fans weren’t aware that she legally is Kristin Cutler when the Uncommon James founder did a virtual Zoom interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Sept. 30. Her name popped up on Ryan’s screen as “Kristin Cutler,” which host Ryan Seacrest, 45, pointed out. “Technically I’m still Cutler. [I’m] working on that, but I’m literally going to take a note right now to change it,” the former Very Cavallari star responded, literally holding up a piece of paper and thanking Ryan for alerting her to how her last name appeared.

Kristin told fans she legally changed her name on June 7, 2013, when she and Jay wed in a ceremony outside Nashville, TN. She shared an Instagram and Twitter photo of their wedding bands and simply wrote, “I’m officially Kristin Elizabeth Cutler!!!!!” in the caption of her diamond encrusted band sitting atop Jay’s black band.

The former MTV star and the 37-year-old retired former Chicago Bears quarterback officially called it quits in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and just under ten as a couple. During that time they welcomed three children, sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4. Jay retired in 2017 at the age of 34 after being cut from the Bears. He went on to appear on Very Cavallari, but at times was critical and hurtful of his wife on camera.

On Apr. 26, both Kristin and Jay shared Instagram photos together in better times with the announcement, “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

They asked for privacy as they “navigate this difficult time within our family,” but that was quickly blown apart by Kristin’s claims in court documents that Jay was “guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” She also called him “controlling and manipulative throughout the marriage” and alleged that Jay tried to freeze their financial accounts to prevent her from buying a new home after their split. The pair also initially seemed to argue over child custody, though on May 4, 2020 they reached a shared custody agreement for their three kids.