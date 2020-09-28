Kristin Cavallari Shoots Down Speculation She’s Returning To ‘The Hills’: Why ‘I’m Not Coming Back’

Kristin Cavallari revealed why she has no interest in being a ‘recurring cast member’ on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’ She even clarified if she’ll actually be making a cameo!

For the most part, Kristin Cavallari is done with reality television — meaning the possibility of a full-time role on The Hills: New Beginnings is very slim. The 33-year-old jewelry designer got honest about her future with The Hills, and on television in general, during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! First off, the MTV alum clarified that her cameo on The Hills reboot is now not guaranteed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not sure why everyone keeps saying that!,” Kristin said, in regards to making an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings. She stressed, “I’m not coming back on The Hills!” However, this doesn’t mean she’s swearing off the show for good.

“I’m potentially doing one episode, but I don’t even know if that’s happening anymore obviously because of Covid and everything so I’m not sure where everything stands,” Kristin clarified. The show paused filming two episodes into its second season when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in March, which shook up plans. Kristin explained, “At the time, we had traded episode for episode. Audrina [Patridge] and Heidi [Montag] came on my show [Very Cavallari] and I was going to go on The Hills for one episode, but I am not back by any means. I will not be a recurring cast member.” However, Kristin did say that she would be “more than happy” to do an episode.” She added, “I’m excited to do it if that’s still going to happen but I have no idea what the plans are right now.”

Very Cavallari as a business decision to be completely honest,” Kristin admitted. “I did it just to get the word out about For now, Kristin is ready to move forward from the world of reality television after announcing her decision to end her E! series Very Cavallari in May of 2020. “I don’t want to do another reality show about my life. I’ve been there and done that. I really looked atas a business decision to be completely honest,” Kristin admitted. “I did it just to get the word out about Uncommon James [Kristin’s jewelry brand] and I’m happy with where I’m leaving it. I had a really enjoyable experience doing three seasons. I’m really happy that I did reality TV because I’m walking away with a really positive experience in my mouth. I really am.”

Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4. Kristin even confessed that ending Very Cavallari , which premiered in 2018, came as a relief. “And being an executive producer and being involved in the creative discussions was a ton of fun, but no, it ran its course and with the way my life is changing I just didn’t want to put everything out there,” she continued. “In fact, when I made the decision to walk away from [the show], it was the biggest sense of relief that I’ve ever felt because I was getting a lot of anxiety thinking about talking about things on the show that I wasn’t going to want to talk about.” Kristin especially didn’t want to air her divorce case with former NFL star Jay Cutler , 37, since they share three young children:, 8,, 6, andr, 4.