Happy Birthday, AROD: A Look Back At His Love Story With Jennifer Lopez

It’s Alex Rodriguez’s 45th birthday! To celebrate the milestone occasion, we’re taking a look back at his relationship with Jennifer Lopez — from their early dates to their romantic engagement and beyond!

Happy Birthday, Alex Rodriguez! Today, July 27, the former Yankee baseball player turns 45 years old, and we can’t help but commemorate the occasion by including his lady love. A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez, 51, have been engaged for over one year! The Hollywood power couple surprised their fans in March 2019 when Alex popped the question on a romantic getaway with the Hustlers star. Now, let’s take a look at how their romance started.

Long before their sweet love story began, the pair met all the way back in 2005 when Jennifer was still married to Marc Anthony. J. Lo posed for a cute photo with the former New York Yankees player at one of his games against the New York Mets. Flash forward over a decade later to when J. Lo and A-Rod reconnected – this time romantically – and began dating in early 2017.

Just a few months after they began dating, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. The pair even coordinated their outfits: the retired athlete looked dapper in a navy suit while Jennifer looked ethereal in a flowing baby blue Valentino gown. Things only got more serious as the year went on with them landing a joint Vanity Fair cover in December.

The pair started 2018 off strong, too. During a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis, Jennifer gushed about her man and revealed that it was their one year anniversary. “We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you,” she said at the Feb. 2018 event. There were also plenty of red carpet appearances that year; they were a unified front at the Met Gala, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the premiere for Jennifer’s film Second Act.

They continued to show off their love on red carpets into the new year, attending both the Grammys and the Oscars together. In March 2019 — about one month after their second anniversary — they took a trip to the Bahamas together where A-Rod proposed with a gorgeous diamond ring that jewelers have valued at $5 million. Over one year later, fans are still waiting to find out when these two will tie the knot!

Jennifer has even joked about faux weddings here and there — even a TikTok ceremony! — but after their stunning engagement party in Sept. 2019, it appears the two are simply taking the time they need while working through their busy schedules. One thing is certain about this Hollywood couple: J. Lo and A-Rod have a love that will last. To see the couple’s love story in photos, check out the gallery above!