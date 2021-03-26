Alex Rodriguez Posts A Pool Selfie Proving He’s Still With Jennifer Lopez In The D.R. — See Pic

Alex Rodriguez is letting fans know he’s still in the Dominican Republic with Jennifer Lopez while they ‘work on things’ in their relationship.

What break up? Alex Rodriguez proved that he’s still by Jennifer Lopez‘s side — or at least together in the Dominican Republic — exactly two weeks after reports surfaced that the pair had split. On Mar. 26, the 45-year-old shared a shirtless photo of himself thigh-high in a large outdoor pool while looking out at the gorgeous sea and palm trees in front of him. He told fans in the caption he was “Heading into weekend like…” before adding “Hope you have a great one!” and sharing an emoji of the Dominican Republic’s flag to let everyone know where he was.

Jennifer has been in the D.R. shooting her new film Shotgun Wedding and Alex flew in to join her on location, after Page Six claimed in a Mar. 12 report that the pair had calling off their two year engagement and were done for good. Though Jennifer wasn’t seen in Alex’s post, she was likely busy working while the former New York Yankees slugger was enjoying island life and the gorgeous spring weather.

The day after the split report, J.Lo and A-Rod put up a united front to deny their romance had ended. “We are working through some things,” the couple said in a joint statement to People magazine on Saturday, March 13. Alex used the exact same words earlier that day to reporters who asked him about the couple’s status as he headed into a Miami gym.

Whatever they are “working though” still involved romance. Alex joined Jennifer in the D.R. and on Mar. 17 was photographed planting a big kiss on his lady while she was sitting in a white bathrobe on the patio of her rental place. She reached her arms up to put them around Alex as he approached her, and was seen in another photograph smiling and throwing her arms in the air with a joyous look on her face.

Alex hasn’t shared any photos with Jennifer since the split report to his Instagram, where she used to be a constant fixture among his photos. The last snapshot he shared of his fiancee of two years was on Feb. 28, which showed the two posing at sunset while in the Dominican Republic. Alex looked directly at the camera and smiled, while Jennifer gazed off in the distance with a more forlorn expression. A-Rod returned to Miami after the photo was taken.

While J.Lo remains absent from Alex’s Instagram uploads nearly a month later, he has been documenting what he’s been up to in the D.R. He’s been sharing plenty of photos of him playing his beloved golf and even broke down his “perfect day” in a Mar. 24 post, showing a picture of him kicked back with a cigar after golfing. “Today was my idea of a perfect Wednesday: Train, Work, Golf, Pool, Dinner” he wrote in the caption while asking fans for TV show recommendations. Oddly, he didn’t mention Jennifer being any part of his “perfect” day.