Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Shut Down Breakup Reports By Kissing In The D.R. — Pics

What split? Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez proved they’re still together by passionately kissing in the Dominican Republic.

It appears those claims of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup were greatly exaggerated. Less than a week after a report stated that J.Lo, 51, and A-Rod, 45, had called off their engagement and ended their romance, the two were seen kissing while in the Dominican Republic. In the pictures and video of the PDA – which you can see here – J.Lo lounges outside her D.R. bungalow in a white robe. A-Rod slides open a set of glass doors to greet his fiancée with a kiss. If Alex and J.Lo casting shade on the reports weren’t enough, they just squashed any talk of a breakup with one passionate kiss.

A.Rod gave fans a head’s up that he was visiting J.Lo down in the Dominican Republic on Monday (March 15) since she’s in the country to film her new movie, Shotgun Wedding. The New York Yankees icon shared an Instagram Story of his ritzy digs on the Caribbean island. “Happy Monday,” he captioned the video. “New week. New day. Onward. Upward.” He low-key tagged J.Lo in the video, letting everyone know that she was also there.

J.Lo and A-Rod found themselves at the center of some drama on Friday (March 12) after Page Six claimed the two had called off their engagement. “He’s now in Miami, getting ready for baseball season, and she’s filming her movie in the Dominican Republic,” the publication said its source told them, along with the allegations that J-Rod was no more. However, on Saturday, the couple issued a joint statement to PEOPLE, saying they are “working through some things” and are still very much together.

With “working through some things” being the new “consciously uncoupling,” A-Rod was a little blunter when he was spotted heading to a Miami gym on Saturday (March 13.) A reporter asked the baseball legend if he and “Jenny From The Block” were “working on it,” and Alex gave a thumbs up. When asked if he was “single,” A-Rod laughed and said “No.”

Jennifer was a little sassier when she dismissed talk that she was back on the market. J.Lo published a montage of herself, soundtracked by Saweetie’s “Pretty Bitch Freestyle,” to her Instagram. The song has a reframe of “I ain’t worried ‘bout a blog or a bitch,” and when that line popped up in the video, so did a bunch of headlines claiming that “Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off the two-year engagement.” It appears that J.Lo isn’t bothered by reports. “Sunday brunch playlist,” she captioned the March 14 post.

Supposedly, Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy was one of the “reasons” behind the alleged breakup, with Page Six saying there were “rumors that Rodriguez had been FaceTiming” with her. Southern Charm’s Shep Rose went on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live and claimed that Madison revealed she was DMing A-Rod but “can’t talk about it” or “they can’t air this because [she] signed an NDA.”