A-Rod Jets Out To See Jennifer Lopez In The Dominican Republic After Shutting Down Split Reports

After Alex Rodriguez denied that he and Jennifer Lopez called it quits, he celebrated a ‘new day’ by visiting J.Lo in the D.R.

After a whirlwind weekend full of rumors and rebuttals, Alex Rodriguez greeted Monday with a smile. “Happy Monday,” A-Rod, 45, wrote on his Instagram Story on March 15, days he confirmed that, contrary to earlier reports, he and Jennifer Lopez were still together. “New week. New Day. Onward. Upward,” the New York Yankees icon wrote over a video of a tropical locale, which TMZ reports is the Dominican Republic. Jennifer, 51, is shooting a movie (Shotgun Wedding) in the D.R., and A-Rod reportedly flew down there to visit her (he even tagged his fiancée in the post.) HollywoodLife has reached out to the J-Rod camp for confirmation that he’s in the D.R. and will update the post when the info is available.

The drama began late Friday (March 12) when Page Six reported that the couple had called off their engagement and ended their four-year relationship. On Saturday, less than 24 hours later, the couple refuted the report and issued a statement on how they are “working through some things” and that they are very much still together. If that wasn’t enough of a confirmation, A-Rod shot down the split reports later on Saturday. While heading to a gym in Miami, he said he was “not single,” and when asked if he was back on the market, he laughed and said, “no.”

Jennifer also directly addressed the rumors but in a more creative way. Two days after the initial split report, J.Lo posted a video to her Instagram. A montage of clips played over Saweetie’s “Pretty Bitch Freestyle,” and when the song for to the “I ain’t worried ‘bout a blog or a bitch” line, the video showed scandalous headlines, including those that claimed her love with A-Rod was over. “Sunday Brunch Playlist,” she captioned the clip, likely while sipping a mimosa from a diamond-encrusted champagne glass.

While J.Lo was celebrating her “Sunday Brunch,” A-Rod was taking in a cup of coffee with a side of gratitude. “#grateful,” he captioned an Instagram Story of his coffee mug (bearing his A-Rod Corp logo). After a few days of craziness, it appeared that the MLB legend was enjoying his quiet Sunday. “Good morning, Miami! God bless!!!”

J.Lo and A-Rod – affectionately called J-Rod – began dating in early 2017. A-Rod proposed to Jennifer in 2019, and they planned to wed in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold, and it seemed the couple was comfortable with waiting before walking down the aisle. It also appears that, just like any other couple, the two are experiencing a rough patch and are still very much committed to making this relationship work.