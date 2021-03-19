Jennifer Lopez Wears White Gown While Filming ‘Shotgun Wedding’ After A.Rod Breakup Drama

Jennifer Lopez has put the drama in her personal life aside while filming her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Shogun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, has shared two new behind the scenes pics from her upcoming film, Shogun Wedding, which is filming in the Dominican Republic. “Eye on the prize,” she captioned two photos of herself gliding across a beach in a gorgeous, white wedding dress. The A-list singer posted the snaps to Twitter and Instagram on March 19, as she walked along the beach in the dramatic gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline. She added the hashtags, “#ShotgunWedding #MakingMovies #SetLife #ProducerLife #BTS,” clearly putting the drama of her personal life aside.

As fans of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer would know, she’s been in the headlines amid speculation about her relationship status with fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45. A report by Page Six claimed that JLo and Alex had called off their engagement, however the pair quickly issued a statement saying they’re “working through some things,”. The former baseball player even confirmed he’s “not single” when he was snapped heading to a Miami gym. In a TMZ video posted on Saturday, Mar. 13 — one day after news broke that it was reportedly over between the pair — ARod said, “no” when asked if he was “single.”

“We are working through some things,” the couple reiterated in a joint statement to People, confirming their four year romance was still alive. Rumors of a split came after the pair called off their planned nuptials twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” Jennifer revealed to Elle in Jan. 2021.

“We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.” Not only have the power couple been going strong for years, but they’ve even blended their families. Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Alex’s daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, from ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, appear to be super close!