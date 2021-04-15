Breaking News

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split: ‘We Are Better As Friends’

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez arrive to Ulta Beauty for a perfume launch party this evening. J-Lo stuns in an all-white look for her outing. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wear matching coats while departing their apartment in New YorkPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5202353 101220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spotted leaving a meeting in West Hollywood. 28 Oct 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711072_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seen exiting San Vicente Bungalows looking classy after enjoying a romantic dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After weeks of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed that they have ended their engagement after four years together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially over. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement to the Today Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The breakup news comes about a month after rumors first started swirling that there was trouble in paradise for the pair, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. When the split rumors first surfaced, J.Lo and A-Rod confirmed that they were “working through some things” in their relationship. The former baseball star even flew to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer was filming a new movie, so they could spend time together and work out their issues.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet. (NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Jennifer and Alex were supposed to get married in 2020, but had to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus. In recent weeks, J.Lo has been spotted without her engagement ring on a number of occasions. It appears that things took a turn for the worst fairly quickly with these two, as they seemed to still be madly in love as of Valentine’s Day — Alex even showered Jennifer with rose petals, candles and more on the holiday.

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez together on the red carpet. ( Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Throughout J.Lo and A-Rod’s relationship, their children had also gotten extremely close. Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Alex has daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex, Cynthia Scurtis.

J.Lo’s engagement to Alex was her fifth engagement. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc, while she and Ben Affleck called off their engagement before tying the knot. Meanwhile, Alex was married to Cynthia from 2002 until 2008