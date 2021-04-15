Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split: ‘We Are Better As Friends’

After weeks of speculation, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed that they have ended their engagement after four years together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially over. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a joint statement to the Today Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The breakup news comes about a month after rumors first started swirling that there was trouble in paradise for the pair, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. When the split rumors first surfaced, J.Lo and A-Rod confirmed that they were “working through some things” in their relationship. The former baseball star even flew to the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer was filming a new movie, so they could spend time together and work out their issues.

Jennifer and Alex were supposed to get married in 2020, but had to postpone their wedding twice due to the coronavirus. In recent weeks, J.Lo has been spotted without her engagement ring on a number of occasions. It appears that things took a turn for the worst fairly quickly with these two, as they seemed to still be madly in love as of Valentine’s Day — Alex even showered Jennifer with rose petals, candles and more on the holiday.

Throughout J.Lo and A-Rod’s relationship, their children had also gotten extremely close. Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Alex has daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with his ex, Cynthia Scurtis.

J.Lo’s engagement to Alex was her fifth engagement. She was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc, while she and Ben Affleck called off their engagement before tying the knot. Meanwhile, Alex was married to Cynthia from 2002 until 2008