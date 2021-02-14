Alex Rodriguez Surprises Jennifer Lopez With Rose Petals, Candles & More For Lavish V Day: ‘I Love You’

Alex Rodriguez didn’t hold back when organizing a lavish Valentine’s Day display for his fiance Jennifer Lopez. He even dressed up in a suit!

Not only does February mark Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s anniversary month! The former baseball star put together a lavish display for his love, and JLo took to her Instagram Story to share snippets of their celebration at a luxe hotel in Miami. The bed was decorated with rose petals in a heart shape along with their initials “J & A”. The video panned to ARod, who looked dapper in a suit and tie, before the singer gave fans a glimpse at the living area which was decorated with a light-up sign reading “ILY”.

The following morning, Jennifer shared a clip of a large arrangement of red roses. “Oh my God – what is this?” she is heard asking in the video, while Frank Sinatra’s “Funny Valentine” plays in the background. “It’s amazing!” She continued, “Oh baby… that made me smile.” JLo penned a sweet caption, writing, “February is our special month… our anniversary month… We met again for the first time on February 1st… the first time we went out was two days later and since then there hasn’t been a day we haven’t been together or spoken… you keep me laughing…I love your wickedly funny sense of humor… and how you always try to make every room you enter a more joyful one… I love you and all you do for me and with me….you are my funny valentine,” she wrote.

The sweet couple have gone from strength to strength since meeting, and the former athlete was “so proud” of his future wife after she performed at President Joe Biden‘s inauguration. “Even though Alex is engaged to Jen and spends almost all his free time with her, believe it or not, he still gets star struck by her at times,” a source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Alex has had a huge crush on Jen for years before they even knew each other and sometimes he’s just in awe of what an incredible talent she really is.”