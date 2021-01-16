Alex Rodriguez: Why He’s So ‘Proud’ Of Fiancé Jennifer Lopez For Performing At Biden’s Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to perform at the inauguration of Joe Biden, and her fiance Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be more excited for her.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is set to take the stage at President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration — and her fiance Alex Rodriguez is so proud! A source close to the 45-year-old former Yankee revealed he still gets “star struck” by the Hustlers actress. “Even though Alex is engaged to Jen and spends almost all his free time with her, believe it or not, he still gets star struck by her at times,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Alex has had a huge crush on Jen for years before they even knew each other and sometimes he’s just in awe of what an incredible talent she really is.” The insider added that Alex couldn’t wait to see JLo take the stage during the Celebrating America special.

“It’s more than a concert or performance for her music, this is a moment in history that she’ll always be part of and he’s honored to be standing by her side throughout this journey.” A source close to JLo also dished on how she was feeling ahead of the historic performance. “The full year for JLo is and has been humbling. She started with an amazing Super Bowl performance and then 2020 hit us all. She brought us out with fire for New Year’s Eve and now her performance for the inauguration puts such a cherry on top on a successful and trying year. She is beyond proud of the moments she has shared and will share for Joe and Kamala [Harris]. It is a very special moment for her.”

A third source also told HL that the couple truly believe the incoming President and Vice-President could “unite the country” again. “America has been so divided these past four years and Jennifer knows that bringing the country together again is a big goal. To be there celebrating the first woman Vice President, that means so much to her, not just for herself, but also as a mother, for her and Alex’s girls. It’s such a historic moment and she feels blessed that she gets to be a part of celebrating it.”