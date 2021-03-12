Jennifer Lopez Facetimes Ex Marc Anthony & Daughter Emme Amid Report She’s Split From ARod

Jennifer Lopez has shared a screenshot of her video chat with ex-husband Marc Anthony, after she and A.Rod reportedly called off their engagement.

No matter what happens, Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony will always be there for their kids. Amid a new report by Page Six claiming that JLo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement, the singer jumped on FaceTime to comfort her daughter Emme, 13. JLo shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story on March 12, which showed her video chatting her ex-husband, while their teen daughter rested her head on his shoulder and gripped his hand.

“When they are sad but momma and daddy are there … I love you!! So proud of you…” the Hustlers star captioned the photo, which showed her smiling in the top corner, as she FaceTimed her daughter from the Dominican Republic. Although she didn’t explain why Emme was upset, fans were thrilled to see the former couple reuniting in support of their little girl. Jennifer and Marc were married for 10 years and also share a son — Emme’s twin brother Max.

JLo’s new snap came just hours before news broke that she had split from her MLB star fiance. The couple, who got engaged in March 2019, have reportedly called off their nuptials for good, having already postponed their wedding twice during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the news was surprising as the power couple were recently seen packing on the PDA in the Dominican Republic, where JLo is filming the comedy Shotgun Wedding.

The pair, affectionately known by fans as ‘J-Rod’, began dating back in 2017, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala. Alex proposed on a beach two years later, however the global pandemic definitley threw a spanner in the works. “We had to cancel the wedding … because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know,” the singer revealed in January 2021.