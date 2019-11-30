Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez braved the Black Friday craziness alongside two very special people in their lives.



There are two types of Black Friday people: the ones that stay in and the others that go out amid the insanity that is the biggest shopping day of the year! Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, were in the latter part of that grouping when they were spotted out in Beverly Hills with his daughter Ella, 13, and her daughter Emme, 11, on Nov. 29. The mother-of-two, who just scored an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance in Hustlers, dazzled in a sheer black top underneath a long black coat and a pair of leather pants that were rolled up above her ankle. She wore sneakers during the busy day with her family while adding a pop of style with her stunner shades, Balenciaga bag and blinged out earrings.

Her handsome fiance Alex was all smiles behind her in his own all-black ensemble. Ella and Emme, however, took center stage for their shopping excursion with each of them rocking their own unique fashion look. Ella stayed warm in a multi-colored top, green bomber, jeans and sneakers while Emme held hands with her superstar mommy and future sister-in-law in a teddy sweater and patterned pants.

This looks familiar! The “All I Have” songstress gave off major Carmen Sandiego vibes when she was seen trying on a red hat inside one of the local Beverly Hills stores. She also was seen looking at a hot pink sweater amid a growing crowd of adoring fans outside.

The blended family happily spent Thanksgiving together on Nov. 28. Alex shared a gorgeous Instagram photo of him living it up with his bride-to-be alongside Emme and Ella during the major holiday. “With love from our family to yours, HAPPY THANKSGIVING!,” he captioned the pic.

J. Lo got the holiday season started a day early when she debuted a holiday-related Facebook Portal commercial on Nov. 27 that co-starred Kim Kardashian, 39! Alex made an awkward appearance during the clip where both he and his fiancee wear matching pink face masks!