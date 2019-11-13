JLo & A-Rod are at it again as the sexy couple star in their second campaign with sunglasses brand Quay Australia & flaunt major PDA!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, are officially the hottest celebrity couple ever. The pair star in their second and latest campaign for sunglasses brand, Quay Australia, and they look sexier than ever in the photos. They showed off major PDA in the photoshoot and one photo even sees JLo wearing a sleeveless gold crop top while hugging Alex and you can see his hand on her butt in the picture. While JLo was in sequins, A-Rod looked dapper in a black turtleneck sweater and brown suede blazer. Another PDA-filled photo features Jen in a long-sleeve black zip-up bodysuit while lying down in A-Rod’s lap, and he has his arm around her waist while their hands are intertwined.

Other photos from the shoot feature JLo in nothing but an oversized cream sweater, opting out of wearing pants, while sitting on a bed wearing a pair of brown tortoise aviator sunglasses. Another one of our favorite looks from the couple sees Jen rocking a snakeskin wrap trench coat with nothing underneath, styled with matching thigh-high boots. She is pictured walking hand in hand with Alex, who was dressed in a cream suit and matching zip-up hoodie.

The amazing new sunglasses collection was inspired by the “style of the ultimate power couple,” and six new styles are included in the collection, ranging from polarized glasses in both round and square frames. The entire collection ranges in prices of $55-$65 and all of the sunglasses are officially available on quayaustralia.com as of November 13.

We absolutely love JLo and A-Rod’s new campaign and you can see all of the photos of the sexy power couple when you click through the gallery above!