Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez took to their friendship to the next level in a new Facebook Portal commercial, featuring an awkward (but hilarious) cameo from A-Rod! It’s a total must-see.

Who knew that Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez were best friends? The two Hollywood heavyweights have incredibly busy schedules, but they still manage to carve out time to hang out together — even if it’s not in person. The two “besties” are the stars of the latest commercial for Facebook Portal (watch below), which shows them going about their morning routines at home while doing some colorful face masks. Kim, 39, and JLo, 50, called this one-on-one meeting for an important reason: they’re throwing a holiday party together, and Kim has some “top secret” plans!

That meeting is ruined, though, when JLo’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, sticks his nose in their business. A-Rod, 44, shuffles into the kitchen wearing the same pink face mask as his lady, and kind of kills the conversation dead in its tracks. Read the room, dude! “This is such fun. We should do this more often,” an oblivious A-Rod tells a visibly annoyed Kim and Jennifer. Kim posted the hilarious video to Twitter on November 27, captioned, “My bestie @jlo and I are always on the move. But @PortalFacebook smart video calling always keeps up with us… and @arod too.”

So we knew that Kim and Jenny were friends, but besties? That’s a whole ‘nother level of friendship. They first revealed that they were friends in December 2018, when the Hustlers icon came to a movie night at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s home in Calabasas. Kim was showing JLo’s film Second Act, and having her at the gathering was basically too much for Kim to handle.

Kim posted a video from her December bash to her Instagram story, and said, “Never in my life would I have imagined that my idol would wanna come have a movie night with me. My inspiration for everything has been Jennifer Lopez.” And look at them just a year later — total besties!