Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rekindled Romance Is ‘Very Real’: He’s ‘The One That Got Away’

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are giving fans true nostalgia with their latest reported hangouts, and it turns out another romance between them is “happening.” After breaking off their engagement back in 2004, these two are taking a “casual” approach this time around. “Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“They’re taking things very slow,” the insider added. “She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it. They’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not overthinking or putting pressure on it. Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real.”

Jennifer and Ben were reportedly first spotted together again just weeks after she announced her split from fiance Alex Rodriguez, 45, last month. They reportedly hung out multiple times at the end of Apr. and Ben was even pictured exiting what was believed to be Jennifer’s white Escalade SUV on Apr. 29. Although initial reports claimed the two were just being “friendly” like they have been for years, more alleged hangouts since then has reportedly led to them giving their relationship another try.

“Bennifer”, as they used to be called, were most recently reportedly seen at the Big Sky Resort in Montana this past weekend. They flew out of the western state on the morning of May 9, according to TMZ, and once they got to LAX, they “took an SUV together and drove to [Jennifer’s] house in Bel-Air.” E! News also reported that they actually flew out to Montana after they filmed the VAX LIVE concert taping on May 2 and stayed there “for about a week.”

Jennifer and Ben originally started dating way back in 2002 after they met on the set of their film Gigli. The singer was married to backup dancer Cris Judd, 51, during their initial meeting but by June 2002, the husband and wife decided to divorce and Jen and Ben’s sparks soon began to ignite. They were engaged in Nov. of the same year and just a few days before their planned wedding in Sept. 2003, they decided to postpone the event. Their split came just a few months later in Jan. 2004.