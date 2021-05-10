Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted Cruising Around Montana Over The Weekend

Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘hung out’ following her split from Alex Rodriguez, she and Ben were reportedly seen ‘driving around together’ in scenic Montana.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were “hanging out together this past weekend,” according to TMZ. Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, were reportedly seen at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, a 5,800+ acre ski resort that dubs itself the “perfect basecamp to visit Yellowstone National Park.” For Jen and Ben, it was a nice place for a quick getaway. The former couple stayed at the same resort and were “driving around together,” with Ben behind the wheel and J.Lo “riding shotgun.” The two supposedly flew out of Montana on Sunday, and TMZ reports that once the two touched down in LAX, they “took an SUV together and drove to [Jennifer’s] house in Bel-Air.” This trip was also reported by PEOPLE, who claimed that they spent “several days [together] out of town.” DailyMail also obtained photos of the two driving together, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE.

This may have been more than just a weekend trip because E! News reports that after the two appeared at the VAX LIVE concert taping on May 2, they jetted off to the Yellowstone Club in Montana, where they “stayed for about a week.”The two have “picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now,” according to E! News.

Ben and Jennifer first met in 2002 on the set of Gigli, a movie best described as a “clunker.” At the time, she was still married to backup dancer Chris Judd. In June 2002, she divorced Chriss and began dating Ben. The two clearly had chemistry because he popped the question later that year, presenting her a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring worth an estimated $2.5 million. Though their passion burned brightly, it burned quickly: they were about four days away from their high-profile September 2003 wedding when they decided to postpone the event. They eventually called it quits in January 2004, ending a whirlwind, 18-month relationship. Jennifer would go on to marry Marc Anthony in June 2004. Ben would strike up a romance with Jennifer Garner, whom he would marry in June 2005. J.Lo and Marc would split in 2014. In 2015, after ten years of marriage, Jennifer Garner and Ben would call it quits.

This allegedMontana getaway comes less than two weeks after Ben and Jen reportedly first reunited. Ben was pictured exiting what Page Six believed to be Jennifer’s white Escalade SUV at the end BELLAIR HOTEL of April. The publication also claimed Ben had been spotted “multiple times” going to her home during the day. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” per Page Six, though Ben and J.Lo haven’t been pictured together.

What has raised many eyebrows about these reports is that they come when both J.Lo and Ben are single. She split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in mid-April, ending a two-year engagement and four-year romance. Ben and actress Ana de Armas, who began dating in 2019, called it quits in January. However, before everyone starts hoping for a “Bennifer” reunion, Page Six said that these visits are platonic. “[T]hey are friends…they’ve never not been.”