Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings Through The Years From A-Rod To Ben Affleck & More

Five engagements = five engagement rings! Jennifer Lopez has said ‘yes’ to five lucky men throughout her lifetime, meaning she has received five diamonds that we have rounded up here.

Since her breakout days in the ’90s, superstar Jennifer Lopez has been engaged five times. The five men who have gotten down on one knee to propose to the “Jenny from the Block” singer have all offered impressive diamond rings, too. Whether these bands sported a pink or gigantic emerald-cut rock, all these engagement rings had one thing in common: they proved that J.Lo’s lovers were eager to say “I do” to the talented pop star, actress and dancer.

J.Lo will not have a reason to wear her most recent ring, however, after multiple reports claimed that the Hustlers star’s fifth engagement ended in March of 2021. We’ve got more details on that split below, in addition to all the pretty engagement rings that J.Lo has worn in the relationships before that one (which you can also check out in HollywoodLife‘s gallery above). Warning: you’re going to need sunglasses to see past the shine on those diamonds!

Alex Rodriguez’s Giant Ring

After two years of dating, Alex Rodriguez decided to pop the big question amid a tropical getaway in The Bahamas in March of 2019. “I planned it for about six months and it was on a beach in the Bahamas,” the retired MLB star later revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in July of 2019. He continued, “I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged was I rehearsed three days in a row.”

Practice makes perfect, because that is exactly what we’d call J.Lo’s ring. It featured an enormous emerald-cut diamond on a thick silver band that was estimated to be worth $5 million, according to Shane Co’s Vice President of Merchandise, Alicia Davis. “This diamond is featured on a classic solitaire band which perfectly showcases this timeless, elongated cut,” the jewelry expert had told HollywoodLife shortly after the proposal.

J.Lo did not get to layer this engagement ring with a wedding band, though. The COVID-19 pandemic forced J.Lo and A-Rod to postpone their wedding twice in 2020. By December of that year, J.Lo revealed that they’re in “no rush” to tie the knot and decided to just “wait it out” during an interview with Access Hollywood‘s Mario Lopez.

The change of plans didn’t appear to affect their relationship, though. They were spotted on a romantic trip in the Dominican Republic in early March of 2021, which is why it was extra surprising when just a week later, multiple reports claimed that the couple allegedly split and called the engagement off.

Marc Anthony’s 8.5 Carat Ring Harry Winston. This is the celebrity-favorite diamond brand worn by celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor, which Marc purchased an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from (this reportedly wasn’t the first time J.Lo received a ring from the iconic brand). It was also a massive rock, just like A-Rod’s, which many When Marc Anthony was ready to take his romance with J.Lo to the next level, the Latin superstar turned to. This is the celebrity-favorite diamond brand worn by celebrities like Mariah Carey and, which Marc purchased an 8.5 carat blue diamond ring from (this reportedly wasn’t the first time J.Lo received a ring from the iconic brand). It was also a massive rock, just like A-Rod’s, which many outlets estimated to be worth $4 million.

J.Lo said “yes” and went on to marry the “Valio La Pena” singer on June 5, 2004. In Feb. 2008, the couple welcomed their now 13-year-old twins: Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. The parents and music collaborators went on to announce their separation, however, in 2011; the divorce was finalized in 2014.

Years after their divorce, Marc and J.Lo are still a strong co-parenting team. On the very same day J.Lo’s split with A-Rod was reported in March of 2021, the “Pa Ti” singer posted a screenshot of her FaceTime call with her ex-husband , Marc, and their daughter Emme (who was crying). “When they are sad but momma and daddy are there [heart emoji],” J.Lo wrote over the photo of the family FaceTime call.

Ben Affleck’s Pink Diamond

Right before J.Lo reunited with Marc — yes, they first dated in the ’90s — she was engaged to Justice League star Ben Affleck. The co-stars met on the set of their movie Gigli, although she was still married to Cris Judd at the time. After J.Lo and Cris separated in June of 2002 and filed for divorce the following month, the brief era of Bennifer officially began.

Ben didn’t choose any ordinary diamond for his big proposal to The Wedding Planner star in 2002. He opted for a PINK diamond from Harry Winston that was reportedly 6.1 carats and worth $2.5 million, according to The Blast. The engagement was announced in November of that year.

The ring was a huge hit with J.Lo, even if they postponed the wedding just a week before it was scheduled to take place in Sept. 2003. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong,” J.Lo said while chatting about the ring — and Barbara Streisand‘s reaction to it — during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in April of 2020. J.Lo and Ben officially split in 2004.

Cris Judd’s Six Figure Ring

J.Lo appears to have a thing for emerald-cut diamonds. This was also the shape of the ring J.Lo received from Cris Judd, a dancer and choreographer whom she met while filming her music video Love Don’t Cost a Thing in 2001. It was reportedly worth “six figures” per Harper’s Bazaar, but the exact price hasn’t been disclosed (as with all of J.Lo’s rings).

They didn’t take long to follow through on the commitment promised by that engagement ring. After just one month of being engaged, J.Lo and Cris tied the knot on Sept. 29, 2001, but split less than a year later in June of 2002. Like we mentioned above, divorce papers were filed in July of 2002, and the process was finalized in 2003.

Ojani Noa’s Pear-Shaped Ring

J.Lo received her very first engagement ring from restaurant manager Ojani Noa, whom she started dating in the late ’90s. He proposed with a pear-shaped ring reportedly worth $100,000, per Harper’s Bazaar, which J.Lo accepted. The wedding took place on Feb. 22, 1997, but their honeymoon bliss didn’t last for long. J.Lo split from her first husband in 1998.

The exes’ relationship soon turned sour in the years following their relationship. They entered in back-and-forth lawsuit battles, which culminated in J.Lo preventing her ex-husband from shining a spotlight on their marriage via a book and movie.