Jennifer Lopez May Still Have Ben Affleck’s Engagement Ring, Past Publicist Says

Jennifer Lopez’s early aughts publicist, Robert Shuter, chatted with ‘Access Hollywood’ in a new interview, revealing what became of her ‘absolutely stunning’ engagement ring from Ben Affleck!

If there’s one person who was a part of Jennifer Lopez‘s inner circle who might know a thing or two about her current status with Ben Affleck, it would likely be her early aughts publicist Robert Shuter. The publicist-turned-podcast-host chatted with Access Hollywood about speculation surrounding the “On The Floor” singer, 51, and 48-year-old Oscar winner’s current relationship status and revealed what happened to her stunning, pink engagement ring! “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring,” Robert shared with the co-hosts.

“So, if things move forward with these two, gosh, she’s already got the most beautiful ring I’ve seen,” he gushed. “It’s absolutely stunning. I was with her once, and it is blinding,” he said of the rock. “I almost thought, forgive me, Jen,” he said, referencing his old boss. “It almost was QVC-ish, ’cause it was so large! I didn’t think it was real! She said, ‘Don’t touch it, it’s a real ring.'”

When Ben proposed to Jennifer in November 2002, he really went above and beyond with his diamond selection. The Gone Girl actor opted for a pink diamond from designer Harry Winston that was reportedly 6.1 carats and had an estimated worth of $2.5 million! You can check out a closeup of the diamond rock below.

Ben and J.Lo were one of the biggest couples in the early aughts. The two got together in the early 2000s and became engaged fairly quickly. They intended to tie the knot, but sadly went their separate ways by January 2004. Since then, J.Lo has been married to Marc Anthony, with whom she welcomed her two kiddos, and most recently ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. Meanwhile, Ben was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three youngsters, from 2005-2018, and was previously in a relationship with actress Ana de Armas.

After their recent respective breakups, however, Ben and J.Lo reunited for a trip to Montana and speculation rose that “Bennifer” was back on! The two have been in contact, including sending emails to one another, and the two have always been very supportive of one another since ending their romance more than 15 years ago. Fans are surely looking forward to seeing if that iconic pink engagement resurfaces in the future!