Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Fauci Jokes She Has ‘Good News’ Other Than Bennifer Getting Back Together

Even Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Fauci couldn’t get enough of J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s reunion, 17 years after splitting — saying the news was just as good as the announcement that we no longer have to wear masks.

Saturday Night Live has been on fire all season, and this week’s episode hosted by Keegan-Michael Key, 50, was no exception! The comedian was joined by breakout musical star Olivia Rodrigo, 18, for the powerhouse May 15 episode — but it was Kate McKinnon who nailed the opening as Dr. Anthony Fauci. “It’s your boy Fauci the patron saint of Purrell. As you probably heard, we got some very good news this week and I’m not just talking about J.Lo and Ben Affleck,” she began in the cold open. “The CDC announced that people who are vaccinated no longer have to wear masks — outdoor or indoor. But people are confused and have some questions,” she added.

Of course, the Bennifer reunion has been making headlines all week! Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, were photographed for the first time in 17 years as they went on a seemingly romantic getaway to a resort in Big Sky, Montana. The pair had one of the most storied celebrity romances of the ’00s, right down to an iconic pink engagement ring from Harry Winston worth a whopping $2.5 million. While their 2004 breakup was full of drama, fans are so thrilled to see these two A-Listers give a second shot at their romance — including Kate’s Dr. Fauci!

Last week’s episode was another one to remember, hosted by Elon Musk, 49. While it was unusual to see the Tesla founder in a hosting capacity, he charmed his way through the episode that also included musical guest Miley Cyrus, 28. Miley replaced the cold open of the show with an epic Mother’s Day tribute, covering her godmother Dolly Parton‘s classic “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning.” Her own mom Tish Cyrus appeared on stage, as several SNL cast members brought their mothers on-stage for the segment.

Elon followed with his opening monologue immediately after, where he confirmed he has Asperger’s — explaining the condition affects his speech pattern. “It’s an honor to be hosting SNL — and I mean that. Sometimes I when I speak, I have to say ‘I mean that’ at the end because I don’t have a lot of intonation or variation when I speak,” Elon, said on stage “Which I’m told makes for great comedy. I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL,” he added. His mom, iconic model Maye Musk, also made an appearance during the monologue — along with girlfriend Grimes in a Mario Bros. inspired sketch.

SNL has taken a lighter turn since the 2020 election, which was President Joe Biden claim a victory over Donald Trump. Jim Carrey played Biden for a handful episodes, hilariously bantering in several sketches with Alec Baldwin‘s Trump. “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…” Jim wrote via Twitter at the end of his short run. “Comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” the Canadian born comedian added.