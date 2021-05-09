Grimes Appears As ‘Princess Peach’ Alongside Elon Musk’s ‘Wario’ In ‘Mario & Luigi’ Sketch On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Nintendo mania! Elon Musk played Mario’s arch-nemesis, lookalike Wario, in a hilarious sketch that also included Grimes as Princess Peach and Kate McKinnon as Waluigi.

Elon Musk, 49, had the support of girlfriend Grimes, 33, as he hosted SNL! The Vancouver born singer wasn’t just on-hand to watch, but she also appeared in a sketch! The duo teamed up for a hilarious skit inspired by Nintendo’s Mario video games that saw our favorite video game characters in court over Mario’s murder. The defense called up Elon’s Wario to the stand for a cross-examination, where he denied he was “evil” but just “misunderstood.” When asked if Mario had a dark side, Wario didn’t hold back — accusing Mario of “micro-dosing” on “mushrooms” (a frequent fixture in the Mario verse). He then revealed that Mario’s brother Luigi was sleeping with Mario’s wife: Princess Peach, played by Grimes!

The 33-year-old looked just like the video game character wit her blonde wig, pink gown and yellow crown. “You a lie! We never a sleep together!” Luigi yelled in the courtroom, as Grimes’ Princess Peach backed him up. The cross examiner then revealed some questionable texts between the pair sent at 3:17 a.m. — one of which included a NSFW video. Luigi then prepared to throw a turtle at the stand — another classic Mario game move — as Pete Davidson‘s Andrew Cuomo interrupted the enter debacle. “Please don’t believe the horrible stereotypes you see in the Mario universe…we are just two misunderstood Italian Americans,” Pete’s Andrew said.

Grimes — who was born Claire Elise Boucher — revealed she was making a cameo earlier in the day! “Wow my auto dictation was on while I was talking to friend trying to write this post, so this is what my phone thinks I said ‘SNL but I think the toilet and Ethereum are not jumping to buy its not a long-term thing like it might be a couple like a year or something before they get bigger butt I would do it I don’t know which one yeah I think a pretty good bet’,” she began. “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!” she then revealed.

The 33-year-old stood in a mirror room in the photos posted to her Instagram account on May 8, 2021 as she looked at her own reflection. Grimes, who shares son X Æ A-12, 1, with Elon, showed off her unique style in a floral and polka dot dress. She also sported a baby blue baseball cap with her lavender colored hair making an appearance underneath. The Canadian star originally met her tech CEO partner on Twitter. After several flirtatious exchanges, they began a real-life romance — taking things public at the the 2018 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together. By Jan. 2020, Grimes teased she was pregnant on social media — giving birth to their baby on May 4 the same year.

The name wasn’t without controversy, which Grimes later tried to explain via Twitter. “X, the unknown variable,” she tweeted. “Æ my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial Intelligence), A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (or favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” she explained. Elon later confirmed that they pronounced part of the name “Ash” in an interview with Joe Rogan. “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A I, like how you said the letter A, then I….And then Æ is, like, pronounced ‘ash’,” he said.