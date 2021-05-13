Jennifer Garner & Jill Biden Go Maskless Outdoors After CDC Says It’s OK & Twitter Goes Wild

After President Joe Biden said it’s okay for fully vaccinated Americans to remove face masks, wife Jill and actress Jennifer Garner wasted no time in West Virginia!

Light at the end of the tunnel! Over a year into wearing face masks due to COVID-19, they are one step closer to being a thing of the past. Jennifer Garner, 49, and Jill Biden, 69, embraced their new found freedom while in West Virginia on Thursday, May 13. Wearing an all black ensemble, Jennifer was all smiles as she chatted with the First Lady, who stunned in a pink blazer — see the photos here on the Daily Mail.

Jill was greeted by Jennifer — who is a native of Charleston, West Virginia — as she arrived via the President’s Air Force One plane. The two women chatted on the tarmac just after Jill’s husband Joe Biden advised that fully vaccinated Americans can remove masks while outdoors. “If you’re fully vaccinated, take your mask off. You’ve earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world, greeting others with a smile,” the 78-year-old said in the White House Rose Garden.

The announcement was part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidelines. Jennifer initially had a mask on, but removed it for a casual chat with Jill. Earlier in the day she wore a blush pink face mask to match her blazer. “We feel naked…I didn’t mean it that way!” Jill joked about being mask-free. “We just learned [about the new rule] as we got off the plane. And here I had gone out to buy one that was coordinated with my outfit so you can’t win,” she added.

Back in D.C, Joe described the “milestone” as a “great day.” He went on, “It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we have had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly. We’ve gotten this far. Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line. Because as great as this announcement is today. We don’t want to let up. The rule is very simple. Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do is vaccinated.”

