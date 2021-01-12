Martha Stewart Joins Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, The Queen, & More In Getting COVID Vaccine

As countries roll out the vaccine for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, some of the biggest celebrities are protecting themselves against the disease.

Martha Stewart, 79, is the latest celebrity to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cooking legend took to her Instagram on Jan. 11 to share a video of herself receiving the preventative treatment while sitting down at the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai in New York City. She wrote a caption alongside the video to explain the process and her excitement in getting it.

“I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines,” the caption read. “I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster. The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines.”

“Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines,” she continued. “We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic. To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others.”

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her husband Prince Philip, 99, also recently got inoculated. The Royals received the COVID-19 vaccine by a household doctor at Windsor Castle, a representative confirmed to AP. The Queen “decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination,” the palace statement, along with confirming they received their first doses on Saturday, Jan. 9. Over 1.5 million UK residents have received the vaccine so far, mainly in high-risk categories.

President-elect Joe Biden has now joined the ranks of high-profile individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The 78-year-old politician received the the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first to be approved in the United States, on live TV. At a hospital in Newark, Delaware, Biden chatted with the nurse administering the vaccine and said he wanted Americans to know that it was safe. “I’m doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it’s available, to take the vaccine,” Biden said. “There’s nothing to worry about. I’m looking forward to the second shot.”

After receiving the injection, he addressed the cameras. “I want to say [that] we owe these folks an awful lot. The scientists and people who put this together. The front line workers, the ones who actually did the clinical work. It’s just amazing… we owe you big, we really do.” Biden also surprisingly gave a nod to the Trump administration. “I think that the administration deserves some credit for getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed,” he said, referring to the Coronavirus Task Force set up at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric,” Sir Ian McKellen said after receiving the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Queen Mary University Hospital in London, England, per the Evening Standard. With more than 1.65 million people dead from COVID-19, Sir Ian, 81, said it was everyone’s duty to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of the disease. “Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100 percent — it ought to be — because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you’re doing your bit for society.”

“Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus,” said the Lord of the Rings star. “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. … I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.” The United Kingdom was the first Western country to roll out the vaccine, with healthcare workers, the elderly, and people living in care homes getting inoculated at the start of December.

In addition to Sir Ian, Greatest British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, and British rocker Marty Wilde, 81, also received the vaccine. “Having just had my Covid injection, I can honestly say it was an easy experience, if that’s the right word,” said Marty, who is known for being among the first generation of British pop stars to emulate rock and roll. “It was painless, and the staff were great.”

Dr. Jason Wimberly, the husband of Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks, also got the vaccine. Jason is an anesthesiologist, per Bravo, and has been helping fight COVID-19 in Charleston. “or those wondering, Jason is still standing and Bill Gates hasn’t overtaken his mind…yet. #GratefulForScience #ImJealous #VaccinesWork,” Cameran posted to Instagram on Nov. 17.

The U.S. rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began on Monday (Dec. 14), according to Buzzfeed. In America, the first person to receive the vaccine was Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York. She was vaccinated during a live press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history,” said Lindsay, per Buzzfeed. “I feel hopeful today. I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe, we’re in a pandemic, and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic and not give up so soon.”

The COVID-19 virus has infected over 74 million people worldwide. Among those who caught the disease are musicians (Bad Bunny, Kanye West), sports stars (Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton), actors (Kristen Stewart, Tom Hanks), politicians (Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani), and reality TV stars (Larsa Pippen, Khloe Kardashian). As the rollout continues, expect more and more stars to do their part and get vaccinated.