Sarah Hyland Finally Reveals Why She Was Rushed To The Hospital Over Fears For Her Health

The ‘Modern Family’ star explained the real reason behind her latest hospital visit in a series of short clips which she shared with her Instagram followers on June 24.

Sarah Hyland finally revealed why she shared that video of herself during a hospital visit on June 21. The 28-year-old Modern Family star took to her Instagram Stories three days later and explained, “Long story short, I went in because I was feeling like I was being choked from whatever’s in the house. And then I was like, maybe it’s just a coincidence, maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me. So I went to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home, from Friday night,” she continued. “They ran multiple tests, multiple times, and there’s nothing physically wrong with me. So. Wonder why I was there.”

The award-winning actress — who is known for her role as Haley Dunphy in the ABC sitcom — had fans wondering why she was in the hospital after posting a video where she wished a friend happy birthday while hooked up to machines. “I love you, even though it’s tomorrow,” Sarah said in the video clip. “But since you all are dancing like that, here we go. It’s a hospital dance for you, b**ch. Yaaas!”

Sarah, who has kidney dysplasia, has been very open about her health struggles in the past. In March 2018, she revealed a disturbing image of a surgical wound from her second kidney transplant surgery she underwent in Sep. 2017. The photo was shared with her 6.4 million Instagram followers six months after the procedure. Sarah captioned the shocking image, “Better view?” and it showed Sarah in underwear and a black shirt which she pulled up to expose her midriff.

The multi-talented star also posted a photo from June 22 as she is seen lying and recovering in a hospital bed, with eyes and face swollen. “More hospital trips,” Sarah wrote alongside the image. As we previously reported, the brunette beauty recently opened up about her struggles during a candid video interview on Dec. 10. Sarah sparked major concern among fans when she dropped down to less than 80 lbs. She explained that the issues stemmed from a kidney transplant she had in 2012 and then started rejecting in 2016.

Sarah broke down in tears while explaining that the original transplant failed saying, “When a family member [dad] gives you a second chance at life and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault,” she explained, through tears. “It’s not, but it does.” She underwent her second kidney transplant last year from her younger brother Ian Hyland, 23, after her body eventually rejected the first kidney transplant from dad Edward Hyland. But Sarah has remained strong and fortunately had her boyfriend, Wells Adams, 35, to lean on during her tough times.